Russia | The verdict on Navalny’s latest charges will be read today, but its length doesn’t really matter, says researcher

The main opposition actors in Russia are largely in prison or have left the country. In order for the opposition to function in Russia again, some kind of shock would be required that would lead to change, says researcher Jussi Lassila.

in Russia the verdict of the opposition leader is expected today Alexei Navalny of the charges of extremism brought against him.

Prosecutors are demanding a 20-year prison sentence for Navalny, who is already in prison. However, what kind of sentence is read to Navalny this time is really irrelevant, says a senior researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy Jussi Lassila.

“It does not matter at all. If necessary, a new crime can be invented anywhere.”

In any case, Lassila anticipates a harsh sentence.

“Of course, first of all, we want to send a message to Navalny and his supporters that there is no release in sight. And to signal in general to potential opposition actors and all kinds of political resistance that ‘it’s not worth it’.”

Jussi Lassila, senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

Navalny is accused of, among other things, financing the extremist movement, publicly inciting the extremist movement and “reviving the Nazi ideology”.

“The criminal is known, you just have to invent crimes. And you can find them,” Lassila characterizes Navalny’s accusations.

In his statement yesterday, Navalnyi himself commented that he expected a “Stalinist” prison sentence.

Judgments according to Lassila, have hardened in Russia, especially after the major attack on Ukraine began.

“Let’s talk about the harshest sentences then Joseph Stalin I drive. And the number of political prisoners is higher than it was in the Soviet Union, for example Leonid Brezhnev during.”

Where in the past, for example, the decisions of the Supreme Court have been able to dramatically shorten previously handed down sentences, according to Lassila, this is no longer happening either.

“What mainly motivates the sentences we see now is the deterrent effect. More and more merciless sentences, no flexibility of any kind.”

Last year in Russia, among other things, a law was passed, based on which you can get a 15-year prison sentence for spreading “false information” about the country’s armed forces.

According to Lassila, individual anti-war comments can lead to long prison sentences.

Navalny was arrested in 2021 after he returned to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attempt. Navalnyi is currently serving his nine-year prison sentence in a penal colony.

Navalny is said to have suffered from poor conditions and health problems in prison and has lost a lot of weight.

As long as the Russian political system and Vladimir Putin position remains unchanged, Lassila sees no change in Navalny’s situation – no release, but on the other hand, no loss of life either.

If the administration started to falter and tried to maintain its position by any means, the risk of death in prison conditions could increase, says Lassila.

“But I don’t see any such situation at the moment.”

To the political prisoners also have the potential that they could perhaps be released in exchange for something else, Lassila points out.

“Of course, the basic problem here has been that Navalnyi is not willing to go anywhere if, for example, he was offered asylum from the West.”

According to Lassila, if Navalnyi died in prison, it would certainly cause some kind of reaction within Russia. However, he does not see that the situation of political prisoners alone would cause citizens to protest more widely and thus risk their own safety.

“It’s a really dangerous subject that immediately gets you into trouble. And unfortunately, it is not very high in the interests of ordinary Russians.”

According to Lassila, a much greater political risk for the Russian administration is the socio-economic dissatisfaction that is growing beneath the surface due to, for example, the rising cost of living and the decaying infrastructure.

“But when a protest movement like this starts, the themes come together. If Navalny’s death in such circumstances were to be combined with growing discontent on socio-economic issues, they could become intertwined.”

Opposition operations in Russia are extremely tight. According to Lassila, practically all the main coordinating forces of the opposition are in prison or have left the country.

The opposition figures received the longest prison sentence so far in the spring Vladimir Kara-Murzawho was sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason, spreading false information about the Russian armed forces, and connections to an undesirable organization.

Those who criticized the war in Ukraine Ilya Jashin is serving an eight and a half year prison sentence for intentionally spreading false information about the Russian armed forces.

A young politician of the Communist Party, also called “Red Navalny”. Nikolai Bondarenko on the other hand, has completely disappeared from the public eye, says Lassila.

Ex-mayor of Yekaterinburg Yevgeny Roizman on the other hand, there are few prominent opposition politicians remaining in Russia who have avoided imprisonment. In last spring’s trial, he got away with fines for comments that, according to the prosecutors, denigrated the Russian army.

However, Roizman, who is also under house arrest, may still be sentenced, Lassila estimates.

According to Lassila, strong individuals are especially important in Russia, because the institutions are weak.

“In these circumstances, strengthening the position of the opposition is very difficult, if not even hopeless.”

According to Lassila, the operators who have moved abroad have been very diligent information brokers, but the problem is of course that they operate outside of Russia.

Russian the opposition is not a unified monolith, and even within it we are joined together.

“Nevertheless, there is a pretty big consensus on the opposition to Putin’s military policy, and in that way there are prerequisites for cooperation,” Lassila estimates.

A separate issue is the apparent so-called systemic opposition operating within the Russian political system, which in reality follows the Kremlin’s policy. However, Lassila does not rule out the possibility that the role of the systemic opposition could change at some point.

“If and when the situation changes at some point and the Kremlin’s credibility is no longer at the same level, the loyal opposition can very quickly become a disloyal and genuine opposition.”

Itfor the opposition to be able to function in Russia again, according to Lassila, it would require some kind of shock that would trigger a change.

He considers the most likely starting point for this to be a situation where socio-economic dissatisfaction would grow while the political control of Putin’s administration would weaken and the violence apparatus would no longer be able to gain an upper hand over the rebellion.

As an example of the weakening of the regime’s control, Lassila points to the midsummer revolt of the Wagner troops, which advanced towards Moscow, until the leader of the troops Yevgeny Prigozhin stopped the rebellion. The Kremlin and Prigozhin reached an agreement, even though Putin had already declared Prigozhin and Wagner guilty of treason.

Putin showed himself to be a weak power user in this case, says Lassila.

“Putin’s control over all kinds of bloated actors is not necessarily as strong as he would like to appear.”