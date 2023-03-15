Russia | The value of Russian energy exports reached a record last year

Natural gas exports fell by 25 percent in terms of volume.

Russian the value of oil, oil products and natural gas exports reached a new record last year.

According to the statistics released by the Russian Customs Service on Monday, the country received 383.7 billion dollars in revenue last year, or almost 360 billion euros, from the export of oil, oil products and gas.

This is the most since 1995, when Russian customs have statistics on the country’s energy exports. The previous record was set in 2013, when the value of exports was 376 billion dollars.

Last year, the value of energy exports increased by 43 percent compared to the previous year.

Energy products increased exports have fully supported Russia’s last year’s budget in the form of increased tax revenues.

Russian administration planned in November 2021, that they would receive revenues of 25 trillion rubles (about 310 billion euros) for the 2022 budget, but in reality they were 28 trillion rubles, or 12 percent more than planned.

However, the budget turned into a deficit, as government expenses increased from the planned 23.7 trillion rubles by almost a third to 31 trillion rubles.

Minister of Finance of Russia Anton Siluanov told at the turn of the year at a news conference, according to the news agency Interfax, that social spending in particular grew more than planned last year.

According to the minister, they were increased by the change in Russia’s economic situation after the start of the “special operation” in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Grown up the background of energy exports is the rise in the price of Urals oil quality. In 2021, the average price of Urals grade per barrel was $69. Last year the price was $76.

In addition to the value of exports, the volume of oil exports also increased. According to customs statistics, oil exports rose by 7.6 percent to 242 million tons last year.

On the other hand, gas exports plunged by 25 percent in terms of volume. This was due to the fact that European countries refused to buy Russian gas, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak reported the Russian website Neftegaz on Monday by.

According to Novak, the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline last fall also contributed to the decrease in gas exports.

According to data released by the gas giant Gazprom, its export volume decreased by 46 percent last year. However, according to the calculations of the news agency Reuters, the company’s turnover could have increased to a record 80 billion dollars thanks to the increase in the price of natural gas.