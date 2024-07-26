Russia | The use of YouTube is slowed down in Russia by up to 70 percent, the reason being Google’s “anti-Russian policy”

Russia|According to the Russian MP, the slowdown does not apply to the use of the video service on the phone.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Russia will slow down the download speed of the video service YouTube on desktop computers by 40 percent this week and 70 percent next week. According to the Russian MP, the slowdown does not affect the use of the service on the phone. According to Russia, the reason for the slowdown is the “anti-Russian policy” of Google, which owns YouTube. The video service is one of the few Western social media services that still operates in Russia.

Russia plans to significantly slow down the use of the video service YouTube this and next week, says a Russian MP Alexander Hinstein In the Telegram messaging service. Hinštein also serves as the chairman of the Information Policy Committee of the Russian Parliament, or Duma.

A Russian news site also reports on the matter Medusa.

The download speed of YouTube videos on desktop computers is going to be slowed down by 40 percent this week and 70 percent next week. According to Hinštein, the slowdown does not affect the use of the service on phones.

The reason is, according to Hinštein, the “anti-Russian policy” of Google, which owns YouTube. He accused the company of violating Russian laws and that YouTube has removed videos of, for example, Russian vloggers, journalists and artists because “they differ from a Western point of view”.

“It’s no coincidence that YouTube is ‘brought back to its senses’ in the summer, when many people are on vacation and using the internet on their phones. YouTube’s slowdown doesn’t affect them, but from the platform itself you can see firsthand that Russia has moved from attempts at persuasion to concrete steps,” says Hinštein on Telegram.

“Youtube’s future in Russia depends solely on the service itself.”

Russia is previously fined Google for itthat it has repeatedly refused to remove content from its services about Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“Special operation” is the term Russia uses for its war of aggression in Ukraine.

YouTube has also previously excluded channels from its platform that transmit Russian state media broadcasts, reports news agency Reuters.

However, Youtube has also seemed to partially bend to the Kremlin’s wishes. In May, independent Russian media Agency reported that the service has blocked videos of opposition channels at Russia’s request.

Demonstrators protest the blocking of Russian channels on YouTube in Moscow on July 19. The signs emphasize the unity of Russians and support the Russian Rutube video service.

Is rare for Russian authorities to admit to deliberately slowing down a video service. Earlier in July, authorities warned About the possible slowdown of Youtube citing technical problems with devices owned by Google.

At the time, however, an anonymous source said To Medusa, that the authorities themselves were actually behind the slowdown. The source’s claim of intentionality was supported analysis About Russian Internet traffic speeds.

Youtube possible blocking in Russia has been talked about since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

The video service is one of the few Western social media services that still operates in Russia. However, the service works without advertisements, which sales were stopped after the war started.

For example, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram was blocked in the country in the spring of 2022. The X-service, or the former Twitter, is also blocked in Russia. Russia has also restricted access to the contents of several countries’ media, such as Helsingin Sanomat.

In March, the chairman of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov guessedthat YouTube will leave Russia when its competitor, the Russian Rutube video service, develops sufficiently.