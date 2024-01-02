Russia | The US Embassy issued a New Year's greeting to the Russians – the Duma got nervous

of the United States embassy in Moscow published a new year video greeting to the Russians. The emotional video refers to the history of American-Russian cooperation. It tells how Americans and Russians have found common ground even in the most difficult times. The images refer to the United States' aid to the Soviet Union in World War II.

At the same time, the embassy appeals to the Russians to establish a dialogue “in these difficult times”:

“We hope that the time will come when the Russian people can look to the future with confidence. We are still ready to talk with you and all Russians who dream of a constructive future.”

In the background, for a while, shouts of “No to war!” can be heard. The slogan has been used in anti-war demonstrations in Russia.

“We believe that Russian citizens, like citizens of all countries, deserve to live in peace, prosperity and security,” the video states.

A minute the lengthy greeting provoked an immediate backlash from the Russian Duma, where the committee investigating foreign influence operates.

“Message [venäläisille, jotka haluavat rakentavaa tulevaisuutta] is a clear provocation and meddling in internal affairs,” said the chairman of the committee Vasili Piskarev in his statement.

He refers to the shouts in the background of the video about “illegal demonstrations”.

Piskaryev accuses the United States of complicity in the “terrorist attacks” in Belgorod. On Saturday, Ukraine struck the Russian city of Belgorod, where, according to Russia, 24 people died.

“[Tätä taustaa vasten] the embassy's hope that the Russians would live in peace, prosperity and security seems openly cynical and false,” Piskarjov concludes.