“US citizens who live or are in Russia leave the country immediately”: this is the appeal of the Washington embassy in Moscow, which appeared today on the official website, which also invites all Americans “not to travel to Russia” due to of the “unpredictable consequences of the invasion of Ukraine”.

Invitations similar to those that echoed a year ago in Ukraine before the conflict began, and which remain addressed to the minority of US citizens who have decided to remain in the shadow of the Kremlin despite the international crisis.

“You could be arrested by Russian government security officials”, the reason given by the embassy, ​​which warns against the possibility that “local law may be applied arbitrarily” to them.

Furthermore, the embassy warns of a possible “limitation of flights into and out of Russia” and fears its own “limited capacity” for assistance. The appeal also mentions the risk of “terrorism” for which it is necessary “to exercise greater caution due to the risk of unlawful detention”.

Further inconveniences for US citizens in Russia concern the non-functioning of US credit and debit cards on the territory: “The options for electronically transferring funds from the United States are extremely limited due to the sanctions imposed on Russian banks”, it also reads .