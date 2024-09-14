Russia | The US claims that the Russian propaganda channel RT acts like an intelligence service

Russia|US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned about the channel on Friday.

States the activities of the Russian propaganda channel RT should be viewed as they view the covert operations of the intelligence services, says the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken news agency Reuters by.

According to him, the Russian media “actually works like a part of the Russian intelligence apparatus”.

published by the US State Department on Friday narration according to RT has participated in information operations, secret influence and procurement of military equipment in different parts of the world.

Russia has attached to RT a department that has carried out influence and intelligence operations in different parts of the world, claims the US State Department in its statement.

According to it, the information produced with the help of the department has been passed on to the Russian intelligence services, the media, mercenary groups and other entities operating under the Russian state.

In addition, according to the United States, RT is one of the entities that has been used to run an online crowdfunding platform to procure military equipment for the Russian army in Ukraine. Military equipment such as sniper rifles, night vision equipment and airplanes would have been acquired in small batches to avoid attention, according to the Foreign Ministry’s explanation.

United States also says that together with the British and Canadian authorities, he exposed the Russian government’s attempt to influence Moldova.

Little Moldova has long been considered one of Russia’s next targets after Ukraine as it seeks to expand its sphere of influence in Europe. This fall, Moldova is at a historic crossroads, when both the presidential election and the referendum on joining the European Union will be held there in October.

“RT will almost certainly cooperate with traditional Russian intelligence services to try to manipulate the outcome of the October 2024 presidential election in Moscow’s favor,” states the US State Department’s statement.

Pro-European in Moldova’s presidential election Maia Sandu strives for the next season. Opposite him is a former chief prosecutor supported by the pro-Russian Socialist Party Alexander Stoianoglosays Carnegie think tank.

Previously in September, the United States said, among other things, that it would impose sanctions on ten people whom it claims were involved in Russian influence operations. Among them is the editor-in-chief of RT Margarita Simonyan.