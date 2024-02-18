Sunday, February 18, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | The US ambassador visited Navalny's unofficial memorial in Moscow

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2024
in World Europe
0
Russia | The US ambassador visited Navalny's unofficial memorial in Moscow

More than 400 people have been arrested in Russia over the weekend for demonstrations or commemorations supporting Navalny.

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has visited the place in Moscow where the deceased died on Friday To Alexei Navalny supporters have gathered in recent days to remember the opposition politician.

The US Embassy shared a photo of Tracy on the Solovetsk stone. A memorial to the victims of Soviet political persecution has served as Navalny's unofficial memorial in recent days.

According to the news agency AFP, there have been plenty of police officers in addition to those who remember. More than 400 people have been arrested in Russia over the weekend who have participated in protests or other events commemorating Navalny.

#Russia #ambassador #visited #Navalny39s #unofficial #memorial #Moscow

See also  Weather | The year changes in Finland in bitterly cold weather
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hamilton-Ferrari, Verstappen: “Lewis will be excluded from Mercedes meetings”

Hamilton-Ferrari, Verstappen: "Lewis will be excluded from Mercedes meetings"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result