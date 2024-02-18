Russia | The US ambassador visited Navalny's unofficial memorial in Moscow

More than 400 people have been arrested in Russia over the weekend for demonstrations or commemorations supporting Navalny.

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has visited the place in Moscow where the deceased died on Friday To Alexei Navalny supporters have gathered in recent days to remember the opposition politician.

The US Embassy shared a photo of Tracy on the Solovetsk stone. A memorial to the victims of Soviet political persecution has served as Navalny's unofficial memorial in recent days.

According to the news agency AFP, there have been plenty of police officers in addition to those who remember. More than 400 people have been arrested in Russia over the weekend who have participated in protests or other events commemorating Navalny.