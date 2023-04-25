Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Russia | The US ambassador to the UN directly appealed to Lavrov to release the American journalist

April 25, 2023
in World Europe
Journalist Evan Gershkovich was jailed last month on suspicion of espionage. Former soldier Paul Whelan, on the other hand, received a 16-year sentence for espionage in 2018.

24.4. 23:02

of the United States UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield appealed directly to the Russian foreign minister who chaired the Security Council meeting on Monday To Sergei Lavrovso that Russia would release the imprisoned American journalist by Evan Gershkovich and a former marine who had been imprisoned for four years by Paul Whelan.

“I’m begging you now, please let Paul and Evan go home and end this barbaric game once and for all. Using people as pawns is a sign of strategic weakness,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

“This is not how a responsible country works. When Russia plays political games, real people suffer”, the ambassador continued.

Gershkovich, who works for The Wall Street Journal, was arrested last month on suspicion of espionage. Whelan, on the other hand, received a 16-year sentence for espionage in 2018.

On Monday, a meeting of the UN Security Council was held in New York, USA, where Lavrov led the speech. It is because Russia became the head of the Security Council at the beginning of April.

Paul Whelan’s sister Elizabeth Whelan was also present at the meeting, who demanded that Russia release her brother. Paul Whelan is a former US Navy soldier who was arrested in Russia in 2018. Russia accused him of espionage, but Whelan’s arrest has been seen as political.
Picture: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

Recommended

