Russia | The United States may hand over the “dealer of death” in a rare prisoner exchange – Why does Russia want the notorious arms dealer back to its country?

Viktor But had a successful career as an international arms dealer before he was caught in Bangkok in 2008. Why does Russia want him back so badly?

Russian arms dealer Viktor But was sentenced to 25 years in prison at the end of a long manhunt in the United States in 2011, but in recent days his name has been in the headlines again.

At the time of his sentencing, But said through his lawyer that he believed “this is not the end of him,” and now it appears he may have been right.

Buti’s return to Russia seems more likely than ever after his arrest. Russia has criticized Buti’s sentence from the start, and there has been speculation over the years that Russia would try to get him back in a prisoner swap with the United States.

This week The United States announced that it had done to Russia “significant offer”with which it would bring back to its country the basketball star imprisoned in Russia by Brittney Griner and a former Marine convicted of espionage by Paul Whelan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not directly confirm that Buti would be offered in exchange, but CNN sources according to this is exactly what it’s all about.

If the countries reach an agreement, it would be a significant achievement for Russia.

“Successfully bringing back Buti would be a triumph for Russia. And right now, the Kremlin needs those,” one of the world’s most respected Russian researchers Mark Galeotti said For The Washington Post.

According to media reports, the United States has suggested that But (left) be replaced by Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Why Russia wants Viktor Buti back so desperately?

The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was asked this month From William J. Burns At the Aspen Security Forum.

“That’s a good question because Viktor But is an ankle,” Burns was content to answer.

But is better known by the French transliteration of his surname “Bout” and by his nickname “dealer of death”.

55-year-old Buti’s life has been very eventful, and some of the information is very uncertain – starting with Buti’s place of birth. According to his own account, he was born in 1967 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, but there is no complete certainty about this. But has several passports under different names and speaks at least six different languages.

In his youth, Buti is said to have served in the Soviet Army and for years worked in military assignments in Africa. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, But, only in his early twenties, started in the air cargo business and ended up in the international arms trade. By the turn of the 21st century, Buti had become one of the world’s most notorious arms dealers thanks to his risk-taking ability and the right contacts.

Gun shops But has done, among other things, the terrorist leader of the Taliban Osama bin Laden and with the leaders of several African countries. As the 21st century progressed, the noose around But tightened. In 2004, Interpol issued an international arrest warrant for him, and in 2008, he was caught in Bangkok at the end of an undercover operation.

In 2011, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiring to kill US citizens and officials, supplying anti-aircraft missiles and providing assistance to a terrorist organization.

A book has been written about Buti’s life Merchant of Death. The book has inspired the movie that came out in 2005 Lord of Warwhere Nicolas Cage plays a character based on Buti.

Butin however, his merits as an arms dealer are not the reason why Russia is interested in him.

The view of several experts is that Buti has very close ties to the Russian military intelligence service GRU, possibly much closer than has been estimated. In recent years, the GRU has been accused of, among other things, hacking elections and assassinating dissidents.

In addition to this, Buti is believed to have a close relationship to Igor Sechinwho has served as the President of Russia Vladimir Putin as the government’s deputy prime minister and considered one of Putin’s closest associates.

But has denied any connection to the GRU and claimed not to know Seshin. He has remained in line, despite spending more than ten years in a special prison in the city of Marion, Illinois, which has been called “Little Guantanamo” because of the strict security measures.

It is likely that it is precisely because of this silence that Russia wants Buti back. Russia wants to make sure that But doesn’t lose contact in the future, and on the other hand, they want to reward him for his loyalty to Russia.

Mark Galeotti tells The Washington Post that he believes that Buti’s release would be a clear message from Russia to other people who find themselves in a similar situation.

“The country of your birth will not forget you,” Galeotti puts it.

Take care in a possible prisoner exchange, it causes whether, if the operation succeeds, it increases Russia’s desire to capture, for example, important persons for the United States, so that it can use these prisoners later for its own needs.

Russia has already been accused of the fact that Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage, was imprisoned in 2018 specifically for political reasons.

Russia has denied the charges, but the Whelan case raised suspicions that Russia was trying to position itself for a prisoner swap with the United States.