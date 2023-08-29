Russia | The United States accuses Russia of intimidating American diplomats

The Russian security service FSB announced on Monday that it intends to interrogate two employees of the US embassy in Moscow.

United States accuses Russia of trying to harass and intimidate US workers, Reuters and AFP reported.

The interrogations reportedly involved a former employee of the US embassy in Vladivostok Robert Shonovwhom Russia accuses of passing information related to the war in Ukraine to US diplomats.

Russian Shonov worked at the Vladivostok embassy for more than 25 years. He left the consulate in 2021 when the Kremlin imposed restrictions on locals working in foreign missions.

Shonov could receive eight years in prison for the charges brought against him.

of the United States spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Matthew Miller the charges brought against Shonov are completely unfounded.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after his dismissal, Sholov worked as a freelancer and built press releases based on public information from the Russian media. It was emphasized that Sholov’s work was “strictly in accordance with Russian laws and regulations”.

The US State Department condemned Russia’s attempts to interrogate US diplomats, saying they violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.