According to the UN expert, Aleksei Navalnyi has not received an adequate diagnosis or medical treatment.

The UN demands urgent and comprehensive medical care for the prisoner To Alexei Navalny. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Navalny’s supporters said last month that the opposition politician was suffering from severe stomach pains that may indicate slow poisoning.

UN torture expert, special investigator Alice Edwards says he is worried about Navalny’s deteriorating health. According to Edwards, Navalnyi has not received adequate diagnosis or medical treatment.

“He must be immediately and continuously provided with appropriate care, including comprehensive medical examinations, medical procedures and observation at a civilian hospital,” Edwards said in a statement.

The Russian penal institution has denied accusations that its employees treated Navanyi badly. According to the penitentiary, Navalnyi has always received the treatment he needed.

Navalny attempted poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent in Siberia in 2020, after which he was taken first to a Russian and then to a German hospital for treatment. After recovering, he voluntarily returned from Germany to Russia in 2021.

Since then, Navalnyi has been convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to imprisonment. He is serving his sentence in a Russian penal colony.

Russia considers Navalny and his supporters to be extremists who are trying to destabilize Russian society. For example, Navalny’s anti-corruption FBK foundation is classified as an extremist organization in Russia.

Western countries consider Navalny’s charges political and have demanded his release.