Russia | The train derailed again in Bryansk, it is said that there was an explosive on the rails

According to the operator responsible for train traffic, about 20 train cars had derailed.

Freight train derailed on Tuesday in Bryansk, Russia, near the Ukrainian border, according to Russian Railways (RŽD). The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter, among others.

According to RŽD, about 20 wagons derailed. According to the statement, the derailment was caused by “unauthorized interference” with rail traffic.

The news agency AFP reported in the evening that the train would have derailed due to an explosive or explosives on the tracks.

“An unidentified object exploded near the Snezhestkaya railway station,” the governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said the messaging service Telegram, according to Reuters.

“The locomotive and several wagons derailed,” he continued.

The train derailed from the tracks in the same area on Monday as well. According to the local authorities, explosives had been placed on the rails at the time.

In both Russia and Belarus, there have been several acts of sabotage targeting railways since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago in February. Ukrainian partisans have been blamed for the attacks.