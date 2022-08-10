Former prisoners of russian prisons They have revealed that they were systematically tortured and raped, in addition to complaining that the prisons do not have independent supervision, as revealed on Wednesday by the British BBC.

(Also read: G7 asks Russia to withdraw from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine)

The station mentions the prison hospital in Sartov, in the south-west of

Russia, to which prisoners are transferred from other prisons in the region, whose medical records have apparently been fabricated in order to be tortured behind closed doors.

The BBC gives the example of Alexei Makarov, who was taken to Saratov in 2018 as part of a six-year sentence for assault, and was confident that he would not be treated badly because he was sick with tuberculosis. However, he said that he was raped twice.

The victims and experts have indicated that the abuses, of which both Makarov and others have been victims, are always approved by the prison authorities and are used to blackmail prisoners, intimidate them or force them to confess, adds the chain.

Torture was reported in 90% of Russia’s regions between 2015 and 2019, according to the so-called independent Russian project Proekt, but measures to stop it have taken time.

(Also: Russia: they arrest a journalist who protested live against the invasion of Ukraine)

Lawyers for the minor have argued that he has learning difficulties.

The BBC claims to have analyzed thousands of court documents from that period and noted that 41 members of the prison service were convicted of abuse, but almost half of them received parole.

The station claims to have spoken with prisoners, including Makarov, about their experiences in the Russian prison system.

Makarov said he was tortured in February 2020 and subjected to violent sexual assault after refusing to confess to an alleged plot against the prison administration.

(Keep reading: Zelensky proposes to ban Russian citizens from entering Western countries)

“For ten minutes they beat me, ripped my clothes off. Let’s say that in the next two hours they raped me every minute with mop sticks. When I passed out, they splashed me with cold water and threw me back on the table,” he said. former prisoner

According to Makarov, the torture is recorded on video and then shared with the entire prison to humiliate the prisoner and get him to accept the jailers’ requests.

The BBC recalls that the Russian authorities have taken action and last month amended a law to toughen penalties for the use of torture.

*With information from EFE

More news

Peru: They raid the family home of President Pedro Castillo in search of his sister-in-law

Iván Duque: this is the center of thought in which he will work in the US

Intact WWII bomb discovered in Italian river