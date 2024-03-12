A communist, a radical nationalist and a supposed liberal are the three candidates allowed by the Kremlin to compete, with no chance of success, in the presidential elections this weekend in Russia against the sure winner: Vladimir Putin.

None of them has the slightest chance in the presidential elections on the 15th, 16th and 17th, but Their presence on the ballots is vital to confer formal legitimacy to the electoral process.

Unlike 2018, when there were eight candidates, this time the opposition to the Kremlin does not have any candidate to support, since they are all in favor of the war in Ukraine.

Kharitonov, a seasoned candidate



A 75-year-old communist, Nikolai Kharitonov is not new to these issues. In 2004 he was appointed to compete with Putin in the elections in which the head of the Kremlin was re-elected for the first time.

He obtained 13.69% of the votes, the worst result obtained until then by a communist candidate.

“We were playing capitalism, enough is enough,” says the veteran politician now in his electoral capsule.

He promises to lower the retirement age, increase the minimum wage, reduce taxes and nationalize foreign assets, major banks and companies in key sectors of the economy.

Kharitonov supports the military campaign in Ukraine and declares that the only way to conclude it is with the “crushing defeat of Ukraine.”

Former president of a sovkhoz (Soviet state agricultural enterprise) in Western Siberia, he maintains that “Russia has only two allies: its Army and its Navy”, a sentence pronounced in his time by Tsar Alexander III.

Slutski, under the shadow of Zhirinovski



The leader of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Leonid Slutski, 56, attends the elections under the long shadow of the Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the charismatic founder of the group, died in April 2022 during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Zhirinovsky's cause is alive,” it is stated on Slutski's electoral billboards, a clear attempt to take advantage of the pull that the late and radical nationalist leader had and which mimics the Soviet slogan “Lenin's cause is alive.”

Vice President of the State Duma, doctor in Economics, supports the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, which he has described as “decisive geopolitical struggle against Nazism, which must be won.”

In February 2018, several female journalists accused Slutski of sexual harassment and the politician, who was supported by many of his peers, reported being the victim of a provocation and an attempt to turn him into the Russian Harvey Weinstein.

“I want to apologize to those girls in the most sincere way if I said or did something that hurt them,” he later said.

Davankov, a new face



The candidate of Gente Nueva, a center-right formation of a proclaimed liberal court created in 2020, is the youngest of the candidates and, according to a survey that gives Putin the winner with 75% of the votes, he could be in second place with 6% of the votes.

Businessman and deputy since 2021, Vladislav Davankov, 40, has become the visible face of a party that according to the extra-parliamentary opposition emerged with the permission of the Kremlin.

His rise began in 2018 when he was appointed deputy director of the non-profit organization 'Russia, a country of opportunities', created at Putin's initiative to promote various national projects.

Five years later, He was a candidate in the Moscow mayoral elections, in which he obtained 5.34% of the votes.

Promoter in the Duma of laws such as the one prohibiting sex change, Davankov defines himself as a defender of traditional values.

“War means human victims, sanctions, the dollar at 150 rubles, rising food prices. In Russia, 16 million people live below the poverty line. Are we willing to have more of them?” he stated before. of the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Two days before the start of war actions, on February 22, 2022, Davankov defended the recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

“The president (Putin) made the right decision. Democracy is when we argue and debate until a decision is made. But once the decision is made, we must act,” he said then.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, his program is categorical: “Peace and negotiations. But on our terms, no turning back.”

