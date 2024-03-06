''If anything threatens Russia's existence we will use nuclear weapons''. The new message from Moscow is signed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who spoke at the World Youth Festival. Russia and the United States, as owners of the largest arsenals of nuclear weapons, are obliged to ensure strategic stability, Peskov said, arguing that ''only our two countries can do this''.

''The West is playing with fire'', while discussing the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine. But ''if American planes fly over Russia, the Russian army will make sure they burn and fall''. ''This is truly irresponsible behavior'' that of French President Emmanuel Macron who proposed the possible dispatch of Western troops to Ukrainian territory. Peskov cited in particular ''American tanks that drive to a certain point and then burn so that we destroy them''.

Putin's spokesman then added that ''Russians and Americans are not enemies, and in Russia there is no feeling of anti-Americanism''. But ''we don't like those American leaders and politicians who say they will do anything to make our country fail''.