Russia The theft of a valuable icon donated by Putin led to arrests in Russia, suspects dug a tunnel under the gates of the monastery

The icon was stolen from the monastery island of Iversky. The suspects dug a tunnel to enter the monastery.

Russian authorities said on Thursday they had arrested two men on suspicion of a September monastery robbery by the president Vladimir Putin donated by a valuable icon.

The Russian security service FSB was involved in the investigation of the crime, Reuters reports. The crime scene was the Iversky monastery on the island of Lake Valdai, halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Monastery breakers had first gone to the island by boat. After that, they had dug a tunnel under the gates of the monastery, then broke one of the windows of the monastery church. They had stolen gold ornaments as well as an icon depicting Our Lady on Mount Athos.

The icon is from the 17th or 18th century. Putin donated it to the Iversky monastery in 2001, the Russian Interior Ministry was told by Reuters.

Ministry of the Interior a video recording published by the FSB shows how armed FSB men raided the suspect’s apartment and pushed him against the floor face down.

According to the FSB, the men belong to a criminal league, Reuters said.

The stolen icon was found in the suspect’s garage. It will soon be returned to the monastery, the Interior Ministry reported.