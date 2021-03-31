Russia The task of the Russian “humanitarian ambassador” is to brighten the image with, for example, the Sputnik vaccine – yet its wall in Töölö is still decorated with symbols of terror.

The mission of the Russian Science and Culture Center is to keep foreign Russians close and make us think good about Russia. Will we get away with balalaika diplomacy with the new leader?

Ten years ago, the residents of Töölö in Helsinki were startled. The roadside was adorned with a huge sickle and hammer. The mosaic made on the wall of the house had been covered since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In the spring of 2011, those symbols of the horror of the past were rediscovered.

The Russian Science and Culture Center recalled its past. It was founded as early as 1977 and has operated in the same location ever since. Current Director, Counselor Pyotr Jahmenev describes his house as Russia’s “humanitarian ambassador” to Finland.

There are more than 80 science and culture centers in the world. The unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which coordinates them from Moscow, Rossotrudnichestvolla is a new director, former journalist and Duma representative Yevgeny Primakov. He started his job last summer.

Based on Primakov’s speeches, new winds could soon blow in Töölö as well.

Before his election Primakov wrote From the network of Russian cultural centers downright crushing. Humanitarian work, he said, was misunderstood. It had been forgotten in a corner to mold and shoved on the shoulders of some balalaika player.

In the West, the word humanitarian meant guaranteeing quality of life and human rights, but in Russia, language and culture were the opposite of science. Statues, literature and other sublime.

According to Primakov, Rossotrudnichestvo’s activities completely lacked efficiency and productivity.

“People who spend huge sums of money on beauty when others don’t have painkillers or antibiotics are scoundrels,” Primakov outlined.

In March, Yegveni Primakov’s closest subordinate, a new deputy director Dmitry Polikanov told the news agency Regnumille, that the operation of the centers is modest in Denmark and Norway, but the situation is different in Finland.

Regnum’s reporter asked if the Finns and Norwegians were saturated with anti-Russian propaganda. According to Polikanov, they are not, as in Helsinki a science and culture center Urho from Kekko and the Prime Minister of the Soviet Union Alexei Kosyginia The exhibition was attended by employees of Töölö, members of parliament and even the previous president of Finland Tarja Halonen with his spouse.

Interpreting history in a positive light for Russia itself is a matter of the heart for Russia. It should also be reflected in the activities of the centers. But how?

“The approach has to be different. Through computer games and combining film screenings with lectures on history, with analogies to modern wars, ”Polikanov listed the means.

Culture diplomacy through is called soft power. Cultural diplomacy is used by virtually every nail-capable state. Helsinki, for example, also has the British Council, the Institut Français and China is also setting up its own institute.

According to Jahmenev, director of the Russian Science and Culture Center, it would be appropriate to supplement the image related to Russia.

“Our mission is to popularize Russia’s national brand and convey an objective image of modern Russia to foreign partners,” Jahmenev says in an email interview.

The traditional image of Russia is combined with achievements in space science and high culture, of which Jahmenev mentions Sputnik, the Bolshoi Theater and the Hermitage.

According to Jahmenev, the image should not be limited to them. The latest addition to the Russian brand is the first Sputnik vaccine registered in the world.

“We don’t pursue our goals with force, not even with so-called soft power, but by building dialogue and friendly relationships. Creating attractive images of our country for young people, among others, is only possible through persuasion and sympathy. ”

In the eastern neighborhood the traditions of cultural diplomacy go back at least to 1925, says a Russian journalism project Dossier Center. At that time, Soviet Russia established an organization to manage cultural relations abroad. In 1934, the organization became the official unit of the Stalin-era state intelligence service.

By 1986, that KGB unit had established cultural centers in addition to Helsinki, at least in Poland, Morocco, India, Austria, Syria, Peru, and Nepal. Soviet celebrities were happy to visit these centers to enjoy international attention.

Even a celebrity was appointed to lead the KGB unit: in 1987, the first female monmon in the Soviet Union Valentina Tereshkova.

The Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Soviet Union, Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin (left), made school with President Urho Kekkonen at the reception of the Soviet Embassy on March 25, 1977, when Kosygin visited Finland.­

In Finland, the abbreviation Nekutiku was used for the Töölö center during the Soviet era. The acronym, which resembles a stick stick, is more agile than the four-part official name.

“Both the United States and the Soviet Union wanted to influence Finland’s position and development. When the right weapons could not be used, soft power was utilized, ”describes the historian Aleksi Mainio.

Mainio works as the project manager of the National Archives and is acquainted with the Soviet-era exercise of power in his book Erko’s Cold War (Siltala, 2018).

“Finns were served cultural diplomacy in almost all forms: the tableware ranged from ballet to balalaika performances, from old masters of fine arts to films, from the achievements of Soviet science to the conquest fantasies of space,” Mainio tells HS.

“With the help of soft power, we wanted to bind Finland and Finns to their own sphere of power and its values.”

Töutön Nekutiku was a child of such thinking.

“It could be described, for example, as a fighting cultural worker, whose task was to enchant Finns with the most glittering gems of Soviet culture – in a way to use soft power on them.”

The poet Yevgeny Yevtušenko performed in Finland on January 27, 1984.­

Every Soviet posted abroad had to formally commit to providing information to the KGB, says dissertation researcher Tapio Enberg. He is preparing a dissertation at the University of Turku on combating the influence of the Soviet Union on information in Finland during the Cold War.

“During the Soviet era, those who worked in Nekutiku were not the number one guard of the KGB’s political intelligence in Finland. The number one guard operated mainly under diplomatic cover, ”Engberg says. KGB personnel were there as well, as in all Soviet organizations operating abroad.

“Nekutiku gathered information and made relationships. Through them, the first card was informed about who should pay more attention to in terms of the actual recruitment, ”says Enberg.

The KGB usually did not actually need to recruit a person, as the goal was often reached in bilateral meetings.

The history of the Security Police published in 2009 shows that until the 1980s, the focus of Supo’s surveillance was on Soviet political intelligence. At that time, the focus shifted to the KGB’s scientific and technical intelligence.

According to history, it was common in the 1980s for Nekutiku to hold parties in Töölö to celebrate representatives of various disciplines. Representatives of the KGB’s scientific and technical intelligence, the X-line, flocked among the guests to recruit them. The center’s communications manager was a particularly blatant and even rude recruiter, Supo reported in 1984.

When The Soviet Union ceased to exist in 1991, and the center was taken over by the Russian Office for International Cooperation and Development. Helsingin Sanomat said in 1993that the reputation of the center was strained by the intelligence background.

“The KGB’s activities in this house ended with the break-up of the Soviet Union,” said the director of the center in an interview at the time. Valeri Korjagin.

Corrector did not lie. The KGB had indeed ceased to exist, as the agency had been split in two in 1991. The KGB became the Russian security agency FSB and the foreign intelligence agency SVR.

In December 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech on Russian foreign intelligence to SVR employees at SVR’s headquarters in Moscow.­

Until 1996, the SVR was led by a man named Yevgeny Primakov. He later became president Boris Yeltsin prime minister.

Now his grandson, Yevgeny Primakov Jr., heads all of Rossotrudnichestvo, the home of the CIS countries and compatriots living abroad, and the Office for International Humanitarian Cooperation, home to all the centers of science and culture.

In 2012 Russia adopted the official document called the National Policy Strategy until 2025. According to it, the Russian state is based on a common cultural code, at the core of which is the Russian language and culture. The strategy provided for the growth of the network of science and cultural centers.

Advertising posters outside the Russian Science and Culture Center on Nordensköldinkatu in Helsinki.­

In Finland The purpose of the Russian House is to strengthen trust and understanding between the citizens of neighboring countries through culture, education and science.

According to Counselor Jahmenev, good neighborly relations are important, as about 90,000 Russian-speakers live in Finland. Representatives of the Finno-Ugric peoples live in Russia.

Every year, 200 people study at the Russian House language courses. In addition, the house hosts concerts, exhibitions, literary evenings and discussion events. The traditions include the Counters Festival and the Finno-Ugric culture festival Veresk.

In August 2019, the center participated in the Restaurant Day event. There were dishes from Finno-Ugric folk cuisine and a drink made from hand-picked milk horseradish.

Last summer, Rossotrudnichestvo established a free distribution of Russian literature bookcrossing service. The bookstore can also be found in Helsinki.

In December 2020, Helsinki and St. Petersburg will celebrate the birthdays of the Allegro train connection with photo exhibitions. For a party Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov, Minister of Finance, among others Matti Vanhanen (Central) and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs Mika Niikko (ps).

In March 2021, the Finnish Russian Science and Culture Center organized a discussion in the trend application Clubhouse. On the same day, in accordance with an order issued by Director Primakov, the name of the center was changed: Facebook’s profile picture now reads the House of Russia, Russki dom.

During the pandemic, operations have moved online. As concrete achievements, Jahmenev mentions the increase in the number of followers last year on Facebook by more than 20 percent and on Instagram by almost 60 percent.

Russian cultural and scientific centers convey to the world the Russian worldview. Their job is to advance Russia’s interests, and they have to take care of Russians living abroad. Its representatives in the world were added to the Russian diplomatic system in 2009.

According to Jahmenev, the total budget of the centers is rather small, about four billion rubles, or 45 million euros.

Jahmenev has noticed that the activities of the Russian Science and Culture Center are still viewed with suspicion in some places.

“What we wouldn’t have heard about our work lately. Among other things, we have been called a propaganda center. ”

In Helsinki, according to Jahmenev, the aim of the center is to enhance cultural dialogue and increase interaction between different regions, organizations, young people and compatriots in the countries.

“I am confident that relations between people are stronger than any differences of opinion, limits or time.”