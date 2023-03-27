Ukrainian media published an alleged ‘stolen’ audio against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle. The protagonists of the conversation, in which bad language is used, would be two people identified as the Russian music producer, Iosif Prigozhinand the Azerbaijani oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov. “No, Farkhad, there is no doubt that they screwed up the country,” said the man identified as Prigozhin in the leaked recording, according to the Novaya Gazeta website. The same producer also refers to Putin’s ‘inner circle’ as “scoundrels with no future” who behave as if they are “gods”.

“They joined forces: Igor (Sechin, ed.), Sergei (Lavrov, ed.) and Viktor Zolotov. They are blaming (Sergei, ed.) Shoigu for everything. They call him piece of m…., obviously behind his back “, continues the man in the recording. The other voice, identified by the newspaper as Akhmedov, first defines Putin as “Satan” and then advises Prigozhin to “sell everything” if he has “any chance of ending up under sanctions” because “they know everything” and “(all assets , ed) will be frozen”.

Then the man introduced as the Azerbaijani oligarch talks about the impact that EU, UK and Canadian sanctions have had on his life after the start of the war in Ukraine. He complains that his card has been blocked, while his boat “rots”. “They write that I am a close friend of Putin! Vaff …..! The last time I saw Putin was in 2008,” he adds. “Basically, he buried the Russian nation,” Prigozhin echoes.

The latter immediately distanced himself from the audio, claiming that it is a “fake” and that his position is known to all. “Everyone is aware of my political position, which is highlighted in all my interviews and public comments”, he explained, noting that thanks to “today’s technologies” today it is possible not only to falsify a voice but a conversation.

Even the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commented on the audio featuring one of his namesake. “It’s possible that the people who were running this special operation and who leaked this conversation might have thought it was me speaking,” he said. But unlike Iosif Prigozhin who is “cheeky, aggressive and quick-tempered”, Yevgeny described himself as “a very ‘calm, thoughtful and non-aggressive’ person”.