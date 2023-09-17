“The Services control all of Russia.” They also had something to do with Prigozhin’s rebellion…

The roar of the war in Ukraine overshadows many other news from Russia. A few days ago, however, Russian intelligence has quietly done something rather strange. Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Sluzhba Vneshnei Razvedki, or SVR (Russia’s version of the CIA), unveiled a statue of Feliks Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police.

At first glance, this is what it seems like another sign of President Vladimir Putin’s nostalgia for the good times of Soviet repression, when a young aspiring secret policeman could live a comfortable life intimidating his neighbors and tormenting his fellow citizens. But the reappearance of a monument to this hated figure of Soviet history may be linked more to the politics of the Russian elite than to nostalgia for Putin.

The story, told by The Atlantic, is also reported by Corriere della Sera, which talks about the book based on new sources and unpublished documents from Moscow intelligence, From Red Terror to Mafia State (out in October by Gibson Square Books) starts right from the crucial role played by Dzerzhinsky in the October Revolution, to arrive at the beginning of the Third Millennium, when Putin’s rise to the presidency marked, in his opinion, the definitive success of the long process.

As Corriere della Sera writes, “Soviet and Russian intelligence has always been (and still remains) sprawling and secret: «Its members never retire, after years of service they move to the so-called active reserve, designed to infiltrate society at every level: banks, publishing houses, businesses, media, associations, parties. No one officially knows that they are agents, and anyone who suspects cannot name them because it is a state secret whose disclosure is severely punished by law. When Putin came to power every piece was already in place for him. This is how he was able to consolidate his power, control the opposition, the Duma, the companies, all largely infiltrated »”.

According to Felshtinsky, even Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion must be framed in the Deep State represented by the services: «Intelligence creates parallel systems that are not openly linked to the State. The FSB did it with the Wagner group. There were disagreements between Putin and the services, unhappy that after a year and a half the war did not go as planned. At the beginning the intelligence was totally at Putin’s side, the decision to invade Ukraine was taken by five and three of them – in addition to Putin, Patrushev and Bortnikov – were FSB men, the others were soldiers, Shoigu and Gerasimov. Today these people disagree, it is not clear about what. I think that certain FSB leaders find the reference to the nuclear threat counterproductive and suicidal. And in any case we know with certainty that Putin attempted to remove Wagner from the control of the services, to put it under the authority of the Ministry of Defense”.

