Russia | The spending spree in Russia may soon be over – economic growth has clearly slowed down

Russia|The overheated economy has begun to cough. However, the Russian central bank is at a loss with wildly galloping inflation.

Until now, the wheels of the military economy have been spinning, and Russia has had a real party consumption party. Wages have risen at a furious pace and unemployment has been at a record low.

Russia has wanted to show that the economic sanctions imposed by the West have had no effect. Western countries had expected the sanctions to drive the Russian economy into recession.

However, the Russian state has spent huge sums on the defense industry and warfare, which has accelerated economic growth.

Now, however, economic growth has started to slow down. In the second quarter, i.e. April–June, Russia’s gross national product grew by only four percent, while in the first quarter of the year the growth reached 5.4 percent.

Although economic growth of four percent still means good growth, the reading remains the weakest in Russia since the beginning of 2023, reports news agency Reuters.

Hard economic growth has also caused inflation to accelerate, and it shows no signs of slowing down yet.

Sanctions have also accelerated inflation, as international payments have become more difficult.

In July, consumer prices rose by 9.1 percent from a year ago. According to the Russian statistics authority Rosstat, the inflation figure is the highest since February 2023.

In June, inflation reached 8.6 percent.

In general, central banks try to curb inflation by raising the key interest rate. The rise in interest rates should curb demand and slow economic growth.

In July, the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 18 percent. It has only been higher than this at the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022.

Now, however, the actions of the Russian central bank have not helped.

It has raised interest rates aggressively, but the effect is not the same as in a normal situation. The reason for this is that the vast majority of consumption is now controlled by the state, and the increase in the price of borrowed money does not affect it.

This year, Russia plans to spend almost nine percent of its gross domestic product on defense and security.