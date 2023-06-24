“The leader of the private militia Wagner challenges Moscow and attacks the military leaders, announcing that he is in control of the city of Rostov and promising to march on Rome with his 25,000 men ready to die”. Thus the SkyTg24 journalist Ketty Riga during the live report of the advance in Russia of the mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. Clearly, the reporter meant about Moscow, the Russian capital where President Vladimir Putin resides. The oversight was reported on Twitter by Luca Bottura.



