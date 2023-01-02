Russia | The same people have appeared in the background of pictures taken of Putin for years – who are they?

Putin poses in photographs in front of the same people both on land and at sea. According to the researcher, the pictures show the caution and paranoia of the Russian administration.

In the photo President of Russia Vladimir Putin gives his annual New Year’s speech behind him by a group of people dressed in military uniforms.

The picture itself does not arouse wonder. People are dressed in military uniforms, and some of the collars flash the blue and white stripes familiar to the Russian army.

The picture becomes more interesting when you look at it side by side with a stock photo taken of Putin at a church event. Or with a picture of Putin sailing the former president at sea Dmitry Medvedev and with sailors in orange rain suits.

In addition to Putin, several of the same people appear in the photos taken at different times and in different places. Social media drew particular attention to a woman who is dressed in a pink headscarf at a church event, in a green army uniform at the turn of the year, and in an orange that can withstand the rain at sea.

“Infinitely lucky and multi-talented Russian woman keeps bumping into Putin,” joked the messaging service on Twitter.

A dark-haired man can also be recognized from the pictures, who is posing on the left side in the picture taken at sea and is lying in the back row at the Easter mass. The eye is also fixed on a slightly balding man wearing a green beanie, who has taken off his hat at the Easter mass.

Who exactly are these same people posing with Putin?

Putin’s New Year’s speech was videotaped at an army base.

Putin at a church event in 2017.

Putin was photographed with former president Dmitry Medvedev in 2017.

“ The past few years have required creative solutions from Putin’s PR apparatus.

Pictures the template has been known for several years. Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassilan in 2014, photos were published from Crimea in which the same woman was alternately a nurse and wounded.

At the end of November, the Russian government published pictures of Putin with soldiers’ mothers. Later it turned out that the Kremlin had carefully chosen the mothers who appeared in the pictures.

Read more: Putin met the mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine – The Guardian found out the identities of the three women

According to Lassila, with these staged images, we want to give the impression that the country has a living civil society and that the administration has the broad support of the people.

To the observant, however, they signal the caution and paranoia of Putin’s administration, he says.

Putin is known to be extremely afraid of corona, which is why he has lived a very isolated life in recent years.

Of course, the war has also contributed to Putin’s paranoia.

“With the war, Putin has an increased fear of a possible assassination attempt. It has become increasingly important for him to know who is around him. Because of this, public appearances have also decreased recently,” says Lassila.

The last few years have therefore demanded creative solutions from the PR apparatus of the Putin administration.

According to Lassila, the pictures show trusted people from the Kremlin’s information department, who have some kind of position in the administration. Possibly some of them belong to the Federal Protection Service FSO, which is responsible for Putin’s security.

“A group of reliable people who know the name of the job and know the script have been selected.”

To the same at a time when Putin’s paranoia is increasing, according to Lassila, he has even more pressure to make public appearances. The war success has been miserable, and the administration’s charisma is crumbling.

“The pressure on Putin is growing all the time. Since February, he has only taken from his people, and now he should also give them something.”

Putin’s New Year’s speech is usually recorded in Moscow, but now it was videotaped at a military base near the Ukrainian border.

“Putin now needs to show that he moves around and that he visits places.”

The pressure may have also been increased by the president of neighboring Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who stays with his troops at the front for a while.

The difference, however, is that Zelenskyi visits the areas where the war is going on.

Even though Putin leads his country in an authoritarian manner, he has always wanted to maintain the semblance of democracy. Public appearances and being close to the people have been part of this show, says Lassila.

“With these pictures, we want to convey that Putin can be relaxed among the people, even though it is obvious to everyone that this is not the case in reality.”