Russia | The sacking of Pähkinlinna’s mayor was solved with a chain and an angle grinder

The council fired the city manager, who was released from prison, who fired his deputy and closed the city hall.

The drawer The city hall of Pähkinälinna, located on the south bank of the Neva River, saw a peculiar power struggle on Monday morning, local news sites reported 47 news and Fontanka. The case also made it to the Russian national media.

The mayor who was in pretrial detention in St. Petersburg Artyom Zheludov, 40, arrived at the city hall at seven in the morning, according to the administrative district and the city administration, with about ten “athletic partners”. The group “threatened to crush the heads of the watchmen and forced them to retreat”, reports the financial newspaper RBK.

After that, Želudov closed the entrance to the town hall with a chain and a padlock. The city council meeting was supposed to start at nine, but the councilors had to find a meeting place elsewhere in the city center

Council the chairman already handed Želudov a written notice of dismissal before the meeting, because he had been absent from his workplace without permission on Thursday and Friday. Želudov, on the other hand, gave the chairman a written order to fire his deputy Spartak Chechnya.

According to the media, the mayor’s sports friends were actually employees of a private company. The company had previously won a cemetery renovation competition. According to the 47 news channel, the fire brigade broke the lock and chain with an angle grinder in the afternoon.

According to 47 News, the deputy mayor Tšetija was sitting in the mayor’s room in the afternoon, there was no information about the whereabouts of the mayor himself.

Želudov was remanded in custody in August when the prosecutor suspected him of abusing his official position in his current position and exceeding his authority in his previous job as the municipal manager of Priladožki, in the eastern neighbor of Pähkinälinna. The court released Želudov last Wednesday and overturned the ban on him from holding office.

According to the lawyer, the mayor was away from work on Thursday and Friday because he was released from prison only on Friday evening.

According to his own words, Želudov started to find out, as the city manager of Pähkinälinna, why the administration has accumulated a debt almost equal to the city’s annual budget. According to him, the suspicions of abuse are a manhunt orchestrated by the former leaders of the district administration.

Monday morning according to the media, the kidnapping also aroused admiration among the city officials. “That rascal, intelligent, they thought he was a moron straight out of prison, but that’s just how he appeared,” a city official admired anonymously to 47 news.

Pähkinälinna is a historic town of 14,000 inhabitants, which includes the Pähkinäsaari fortress that serves as a museum. It is known in Finland above all for the Peace of Pähkinäsaari, which Sweden and Novgorod concluded in August 1323.

Pähkinäsaari’s peace border allegedly ran from Kannasi to Pyhäjoki’s Hanhikivenniemi to the current suspended nuclear power plant site. No documents from the entire border line have been preserved.