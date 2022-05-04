Russia The Russian trolley factory paints the Finnish media and their leaders

The list includes Yleisradio and the newspapers Etelä-Saimaa and Keskisuomalainen.

4.5. 17:31 | Updated 4.5. 19:16

Russian trollitehdas paints the Finnish media and urges the Russians in Telegram to send messages to Finnish editors, among others.

According to the Troll Factory Telegram update, a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Marija Zaharova would have said that Western media journalists would have been banned from interviewing the Russian authorities. The allegation of a ban is not true.

“Let’s ask the representatives of these media how long they intend to hide from people the truth about the crimes of the Ukrainian regime by ignoring the people talking about it,” the troll factory encourages, citing Zaharova’s alleged comment.

Painting means putting someone on the scoreboard for damage. The term is used especially when someone is set as a target on social media. Thus, the message itself is painting.

Attempts by Russian troll factories have increased since the start of the Russian offensive war. However, their activities have been extensive even before that.

Prompt Below is a list of Finnish, US, German, Polish, Italian and French media and social media channels for media representatives such as editors-in-chief.

On the list from Finland are Yle and the newspapers Etelä-Saimaa and Keskisuomalainen. In addition, the list includes the Selkeskus, which promotes the position of plain language in Finland and publishes the magazine Selkosanomat.

The corresponding editor-in-chief of Keskisuomalainen for Finland is mentioned in the list Pekka MervolaCEO of YLE Merja Ylä-AnttilaEditor-in-Chief of Southern Saimaa Eeva SederholmEditor – in – Chief Petri Kiuttu as well as the Coalition MP Arto Satonenwho has been the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of YLE since 2019.

Under each name is a listing of that person’s social media channels, including Twitter and Facebook accounts.

From the United States, for example, leading figures from The Washington Post, CNN and Fox News, among others, have ended up on the list. From Germany, the leaders of Die Welt and Bild, among others, have ended up on the list.

Correction 4.5.2022 at 7.15 pm: The publication encouraging the Russians to send messages to the Finnish media was made by a Russian troll factory, not by Marija Zaharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry. In addition, the caption of the story previously erroneously read that the picture was from 2018 and taken by AFP Yuri Kadobnov. However, the picture is a screenshot taken by HS on Wednesday.