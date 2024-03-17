The last day of voting in Russia's three-day presidential election is today, Sunday.

Russian The third and last voting day of the presidential election is today, Sunday.

In the elections, the president will be voted on for the term extending to 2030. In fact, it is an autocratic president Vladimir Putin about the exercise of power. There are three apparent counter-candidates, but the candidacy of all the least popular ones has been blocked well in advance. In Russia, the opposition has no opportunities for action, and freedom of speech is non-existent.

This time, the voting lasted for three days. Voting started on Friday, in the occupied territories of Ukraine illegally annexed by Russia already on Thursday.

The preliminary results of the elections will probably start to be published on Sunday evening.

Putin has been the president of Russia throughout the 2000s, except for the years 2008–2012, when the president was Dmitry Medvedev. It is possible for the 71-year-old Putin to continue as president until 2036.