Russia | The Russian official had to apologize for the Norwegian flag on his hat

The official had to publicly apologize for using the symbol of an “unfriendly country”.

Perm The chief of staff of the city administration appeared at the event wearing a cap with the Norwegian flag. He soon had to apologize for using the symbols of an “unfriendly country” and NATO membership.

Chief of staff of the Perm administration Aleksandr Molokovsky participated in a meeting with the city's residents using a hat made by the Napapijri company with a Norwegian flag on the forehead.

The meeting focused on the problems of everyday life in one part of the city. Mayor of Perm Eduard Sosnin led the meeting, and Molokovskih was one of his team members. Local news agency 59.ru Perm online published news about the event

Molokovskih was not mentioned in the news at all, although he appeared in a photo that was in the article.

Sosni and “other employees of the administration” were mentioned in the caption.

News published on January 7. On the same day, the first negative comments appeared in small Permian Telegram communities, accusing Molokovskih of using the symbols of an “unfriendly” and pro-Ukraine state.

On the next day On the Telegram channel called Komissaari a video appeared in which four masked men with guns introduced themselves as residents of Perm who serve in the assault forces at the front

They reminded that Norway supports Ukraine and expressed “extreme indignation” that an official from the administration of their hometown wears clothing with the flag of a NATO country and the “Sponsor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” logo.

At the end of the video, the masked men said: “Citizen Molokovskih! We suggest that you personally come to us and take part in the attack. Then you will see concretely where the money of the country you carry on your head goes.

On Wednesday Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported referring to the Perm city administration that Molokovskih regrets his actions and no longer wears this beanie.

“[Hän] publicly expressed his regret for his imprudence. He said that he had purchased the hat earlier and had not paid attention to the appearance of the logo affixed to it. He also mentioned that he had now removed the cap in question from his wardrobe,” RIA quoted an unnamed city administration employee as saying.

The picture was not taken in January. It was first published on the same site at the end of November 2023, when Mayor Sosnin met with the residents of a neighborhood. Back then, no one paid attention to Molokovsky's beanie.

In January, the same picture was used as an illustration for another news story.

Italian clothing brand Napapijri officially continues to deliver its products to Russia through local agents. However, the network of official stores was closed in April 2022 due to a major Russian attack.