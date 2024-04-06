Russia | The Russian governor was stabbed in the stomach, the case is being investigated as attempted murder

The case is being investigated as attempted murder.

Murmansk the governor of the region Andrei Chibisin was attacked with a knife on Thursday evening, reports an independent Russian news website Medusa.

The attack took place in the city of Apatit in Russia. When the governor left the local palace, he was stabbed in the stomach, says Meduza. The governor was meeting the locals at the palace.

Chibis was quickly taken to the hospital along with Medusa.

The governor underwent surgery and was still in the hospital on Friday. The Ministry of Health of the Murmansk region announced that the governor's condition was stable but serious after the operation, says Meduza.

Medusa says that the stabber was arrested almost immediately. The stabber tried to flee the scene, so the authorities shot him in the leg.

The stabber was taken to the same hospital where Chibis is. According to Meduza, the case is being investigated as attempted murder.

The governor's On Friday morning, a video was published on the Telegram channel in which the governor thanked the nursing staff.

“Dear friends, I have come to my senses after the operation. I want to say a big thank you to our doctors who saved me and did everything quickly, clearly and correctly. And of course to all of you for your care and support. Thank you very much,” Chibis said in the video, according to Meduza.