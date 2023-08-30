Russia | The Russian channel published a video of a US ex-soldier imprisoned in Russia – last seen three years ago

Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage in 2020. The United States considers him wrongfully convicted.

Espionage conviction About the former US soldier who received in Russia About Paul Whelan a rare video has been published, news reports, among other things BBC and CNN.

The video published on the Russian state-supported Russia Today channel was filmed in a Russian prison. Whelan, 53, makes several appearances in the video and is seen in various parts of the prison grounds.

Dressed in a dark prison uniform, Whelan, among other things, eats, is outside with other prisoners and sews with a sewing machine. He also tells the cameraman that he can’t answer questions, so there’s no point in interviewing him.

This is the first time footage of Whelan has been seen since 2020. According to CNN, the video was shot in May.

Whelan was arrested in 2018 in Moscow, where he had traveled to a friend’s wedding. Two years later, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage.

The U.S. government considers Whelan wrongfully detained and convicted.

Whelan did not appeal his sentence because he believed he would be released soon. He is now in prison for the fifth year.

the BBC including Paul Whelan’s twin brother David Whelan was happy to see his brother in relatively good shape in the video.

Paul Whelan is said to have previously told his parents that he was tricked into appearing in a Kremlin propaganda video.