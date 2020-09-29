Russia The right of appeal toughened the sentence of imprisonment of the Karelian mass grave detective Yuri Dmitrijev from 3.5 to 13

Dmitrijev was convicted of child sexual abuse. The charges and the whole trial have been considered political.

Moscow

To Russia The Supreme Court of the Republic of Karelia on Tuesday significantly intensified the Yuri Dmitryev imprisonment.

In July, the Petrozavodsk City Court sentenced Dmitrijev to 3.5 years in prison. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court sentenced the sentence to 13 years in prison.

Dmitrijev’s lawyer told about it Igor Perov news agency Ria Novost.

Back in July, lawyers said Dmitrijev could be released in November this year due to a long pre-trial detention.

Dmitry convicted of child sexual abuse. His supporters have seen the charges and trials as political.

Russian human rights organization Memorial said in a statement on Tuesday to regard Dmitrijev as a political prisoner. According to it, the whole case is based on Dmitrijev’s investigations into the dictator Joseph Stalin the persecution of time.

In July 1997, Dmitrijev discovered the mass graves of Sandarmoh. According to current information, almost 10,000 persecution victims were buried in the Karelian region, which were shot on the spot in 1937-1938. Earlier that year, Dmitrijev was involved in finding the mass graves of Krasnyi Bor.

Later, Dmitrijev became the head of the Karelian branch of the Memorial.

Dmitry was arrested for the first time in 2016 on suspicion of making pornographic material from his stepdaughter. According to the defense, Dmitrijev took pictures of the malnourished girl to monitor her physical development.

The court dismissed the charges in the spring of 2018, but Dmitrijev was arrested again after two months. According to the prosecutor, she had sexually abused her adopted daughter in 2012–2016.

Dmitrijevin supporters say the long prison sentence is, in effect, the death sentence for 64-year-old Dmitrijev.

After the arrest of Dmitrijev, researchers from the Russian Military Historical Society and the University of Petrozavodsk have claimed that some of the victims of Sandarmoh were killed by Red Army soldiers who had been captured during the post-war war by the Finnish occupation forces in East Karelia.

Finnish researchers have considered the allegations unfounded.