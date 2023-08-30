Russia | The result of the gas giant Gazprom turned to a loss

At the beginning of the year, Gazprom’s gas exports to Europe decreased sharply from a year ago.

Russian gas giant Gazprom’s profit plunged into a loss in the second quarter of the current year, when the company’s gas exports to Europe decreased sharply.

Gazprom said on Tuesday that it made a loss of 18.6 billion Russian rubles (about 180 million euros) in April-June, while a year ago at the same time, the net result was a profit of 1.03 trillion rubles.

In January–June, the company’s net profit fell to 296 billion rubles from 2.5 billion rubles a year ago. News agency Bloomberg by the company’s early-year result is the weakest since 2020.

Gazprom vice president Famil Sadygov said in a press release, according to the Reuters news agency, that the decrease in exports to Europe was partially offset by deliveries to China.

According to Reuters’ invoices, Gazprom’s gas deliveries to Europe in January–July were around 15 billion cubic meters, while last year’s deliveries reached 62 billion cubic meters.

The company itself has stopped publishing export data. Gazprom used to get most of its profits from gas exports to Europe.

Gazprom gas supplies along almost every gas pipeline leading from Russia to Europe have been cut off after Russia invaded Ukraine. Supplies stopped almost completely last year when many of Gazprom’s European customers refused to pay for gas in rubles.

According to Gazprom, its result was also weakened by the strong depreciation of the ruble. During the first half of the year, the ruble weakened by almost 25 percent against the US dollar.

Gazprom, which is controlled by the Russian state, typically pays out half of its adjusted net profit as a dividend.