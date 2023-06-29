Russia | The purge is suspected to have begun: Three of Putin’s generals have disappeared from public view

Putin appeared to have started the purges at the head of the military due to Saturday’s rebellion. General Gerasimov, the commander of the war of aggression, has disappeared from the public eye. Deputy Chief Surovikin was said to be in prison and his deputy General Judin was fired.

Cleanings seemed to have started on Thursday under the leadership of the Russian army. After Saturday’s uprising, three generals have disappeared from the picture.

The commander of the defense forces and the general leading the offensive war Valery Gerasimov stays out of the public eye. The second-in-command general of the offensive war Even Sergei Surovik is in prison according to the Moscow Times.

President Vladimir Putin spoke of measures to expose the traitors on Tuesday to a select circle of journalists. Been there Konstantin Remchukov said For The New York Timesthat the authorities will find out “who signed what and promoted the orders, the purchase of uniforms or weapons.”

Congressman Oleg Matveichev told The New York Times that the purges are not only targeted Yevgeny Prigozhin who appeared alongside, but also those who actively “protected him, actively continue to protect him, and actively work against the president’s policies”.

Rybar, a website run by a former press officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense, announced on the Telegram messaging service that the purge had begun in the armed forces.

“The armed rebellion of Wagner’s private army has become a prelude to a great purge in the ranks of the Russian armed forces,” wrote Rybar.

After the rebellion, the attention is primarily focused on the generals, who have disappeared from the public eye and remain silent.

Commander of the Russian Defense Forces Valeri Gerasimov (right) rarely appears in public, but now his name has also disappeared from the Ministry of Defense’s press releases.

Defense forces the commander and leader of the war of aggression, General Valery Gerasimov, 67, is silent on the rebellion.

Gerasimov has not appeared on Russian state television since rebel leader Yevgeny Prigozh and his forces demanded his resignation on Saturday.

The commander was not seen on Tuesday at an event where Putin thanked the army for “preventing a civil war”.

Gerasimov rarely appears in public, but according to Reuters, his name has also disappeared from the Ministry of Defense’s press releases since June 9.

Gerasimov has been leading the attack against Ukraine since February. Prigozh and the autocratic leader of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov were already against him at that time. Prigozhin has said that the goal of Saturday’s uprising was to oust Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from their positions.

Read more: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is a master of political survival – at least for now

Shoigu has appeared since the uprising on many occasions unlike Gerasimov.

Gerasimov, who created his career in Tallinn until the last years of the Soviet occupation, has been characterized as an obedient follower of orders. According to Reuters military experts, he has three nuclear weapons portfolios.

According to various estimates, Gerasimov might have to step down as leader of the offensive, but he would be allowed to continue as commander of the defense forces.

According to the Moscow Times, General Sergei Surovik has also been arrested.

About cleanings the center of the telling rumor mill is General Sergei Surovik, 56.

Surovik is also known as an ally of Prigozhin. The New York Times reported on Tuesday, based on US intelligence sources, that Surovikin knew about the rebellion in advance. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the claim, but the rumor mill only accelerated.

The Moscow Times said on Wednesday that Surovik has also been arrested. The newspaper’s information was based on an anonymous source in the Russian Ministry of Defense. Various Russian bloggers and media reported on Wednesday evening that Surovik would also be in Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

Surovik also called on rebel forces to stop in a video on Saturday during the uprising, but it is suspected that he may have been forced to speak.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has just ordered me to arrive from the front, from the front,” he began his appeal.

The authorities are now asking why Surovik did not appear against Prigozhin before the uprising, Remchukov, who attended the event for Putin’s inner circle of journalists, told The New York Times.

Surovikin has also led troops alongside Prigožin in Syria. In 2020, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch named Surovik as one of the military leaders who may have “command responsibility for human rights crimes in Syria”.

Surovikin led Russian offensive forces in Ukraine from October to February. He was transferred to deputy director shortly after a Ukrainian precision strike killed a large number of Russian soldiers on New Year’s Eve in Makijivka, eastern Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Andrei Judin in Turkey in autumn 2021.

First the senior soldier fired after the mutiny is, according to unofficial sources, a lieutenant general Andrei Yudin61.

Judin worked at the front as Surovikin’s deputy. He tried on Wednesday ura.ru on the site to refute claims about Surovikin’s arrest. He himself said that he was vacationing at home. Even this did not stop the rumor mill from progressing.

Among other things, a Russian opposition journalist Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram on Thursday that Judin has been fired.

Correction June 29, 2023 at 3:02 p.m.: The wrong person was published in the place of Lieutenant General Andrei Judin.