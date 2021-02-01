The appearance of Alexey Navalny is due to take place this Tuesday. The Russian prosecution has already expressed support for his imprisonment yesterday. He estimated “Legal and justified” the request of the prison services who want to revoke his stay for violation of his judicial control in the context of a case dating back to 2014. Imprisoned on his return to Russia on January 17, after a convalescence of several months in Germany for poisoning, Alexeï Navalny risks two to three years of detention. While his supporters have called for a rally in court, he will also face yet another “defamation” proceeding against a veteran and a scam investigation on Friday.

5,414 arrests across the country

For the second Sunday of mobilization in the space of a week, 20-35 year olds appeared to be the most significant part of the processions in the streets of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Kazan … “Compared to the rallies of January 23 (100,000 across the country – Editor’s note), the number of demonstrators is down slightly. But they managed to maintain a mobilization in a number of cities. This opens the prospect of a sequence that could last several weeks ”, analyzes the director of the Carnegie center in Moscow, Dmitri Trenin.

Police forces and security services continue in their logic of repression. 5,414 demonstrators were arrested across the country, notes the NGO OVD-Info on Twitter. The former imperial capital still seems to have been one of the main hotbeds of contestation. “It is grafted on to local problems which relate to the management of the city, the lack of investment in infrastructure. These problems linked to the resulting health and social crisis bring out this anger ”, notes Olga, a resident of St. Petersburg.

The post-Putin backdrop

Before the legislative elections in September, the question of the transition to the top of power (after Putin) looms in the background. But, in the space of two years, the country has seen many mobilisations on rents, health, corruption, the arrest of governors. “The population is worried about their material situation and the absence of social elevators – reserved for the children of oligarchs and senior officials -, aware of the current dead ends and wishing for changes”, notes Arnaud Dubien, director of the Franco-Russian Observatory.

In Europe and the United States, opinions differ on sanctions. The French government has called on Germany to abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia. Berlin refused. For the Financial Times, the sanctions will have three effects: “To make Navalny a western agent”, “To strengthen the feeling of unity of the Russians” and “Accelerate its turn towards China”.