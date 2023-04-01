Russia assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council

As of today, Russia assumes the presidency of the UN Security Council for a month, a largely procedural role but which arouses the ire of Kiev and the perplexities of the United States. The last time Russia led the Council was in February 2022, curiously the same month it invaded Ukraine. This time the Russian presidency means that the Security Council will be led by a country whose president is subject to an international arrest warrant because he was accused of war crimes (even if the International Criminal Court, which issued the arrest warrant in recent weeks, is not a United Nations institution).







The Kiev government has been protesting for days. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the Russian presidency “the worst April Fool’s joke ever”. One of the presidency advisers, Mykhaylo Podolyak, spoke of “yet another violation of international law”. For their part, the United States calls on Russia to be cautious: the spokeswoman for White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, urged Moscow “to behave in a professional manner”, adding however that he fears that the Kremlin will use his seat to continue “to spread disinformation”.

The Council is made up of 15 members: five permanent (in addition to Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom) and 10 rotating members, elected to one term every two years by the General Assembly. The presidency rotates every month and the members of the CdS follow one another in alphabetical order. The Kremlin has announced that it wants to exercise every right (it will also chair a meeting dedicated to arms control) and that it also wants to represent the body before other United Nations agencies and organizations. In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Sergei Lavrov himself will chair a meeting during the rotating presidency; and announced a debate on ‘An effective multilateralism through the defense of the principles of Charter of the United Nations'”.

