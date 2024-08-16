Friday, August 16, 2024
Russia | The pilot died after a Russian bomber crashed in Siberia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
The cause of the accident is not yet clear, but according to preliminary estimates, a technical fault is suspected.

One died and three were injured after a Russian military plane crashed in Siberia late on Thursday, according to the news agency AFP and a Russian newspaper based in exile in Amsterdam, among others. The Moscow Times.

The accident happened in the Irkutsk region of Eastern Siberia. The downed plane was a Tu-22M3 bomber.

The governor of the region Igor Kobzev tells In the Telegram messaging servicethat the rescue work at the site lasted all night. One of the pilots was killed in the accident.

The three injured were taken to hospital. According to Kobzev, they had injuries of varying degrees.

Russian authorities according to The Moscow Times, the plane crashed into an uninhabited area.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear. However, according to preliminary estimates, the cause is suspected to be a technical fault.

Videos of the fall spread on social media, where the plane appears to catch fire in the middle of the fall.

