Russia | The Olympic Committee’s decision arouses criticism – “It probably wouldn’t hurt if the prime minister were on the wrong side”

Russia|MP Oras Tynkkynen criticizes the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the Paris Olympics.

Pressure has not been enough, says the member of parliament Oras Tynkkynen (green) on the decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete at the Paris Olympics under certain conditions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has granted permission to participate to at least 14 Russian and 11 Belarusian athletes. They compete under a neutral flag without country emblems and national anthems. At the same time, Russia continues its war of aggression in Ukraine, and Belarus, which has been ruling Belarus autocratically since the 1990s Alexander Lukashenko has maintained close relations with Russia.

Finland has criticized the decision along with the other Nordic countries, but should we have done even more?

Decisive the role is played by the Olympic Committee, says Tynkkynen. Pressure could be created on the Olympic Committee through sports organizations. In addition, public debate, sponsors and the host country France could be in the balance if we think about possible ways to influence.

“There are many ways to make an impact,” says Tynkkynen, who chairs the parliament’s Ukraine friendship group.

“Russia’s brutal war of aggression has killed not only ordinary citizens in Ukraine, but also numerous top athletes. Now the surviving Ukrainians should compete in Paris with the Russians who openly supported the war of aggression,” commented the second chairman of the Ukraine group in the parliament Aleksi Jäntti (kok) in the previous announcement.

Global Rights Compliance organization report according to, among other things, athletes who supported the war of aggression on social media have been accepted to the Olympics.

I like it says he thinks that for a visible event, public pressure is likely to be a “working mechanism”. This pressure has not been sufficient, and according to him, it would also have been good to have a clear position on the matter from the state leadership.

“It probably wouldn’t hurt if the prime minister were on the wrong side,” says Tynkkynen, pointing Petteri Orpoo (cook).

According to Tynkkynen, everyone who has a “speaker’s podium” should act. By this, he refers to MPs as well as the ministers responsible for sports and foreign policy.

“I feel that the pressure has clearly not been enough.”

To boycotts he is cautious.

“I would be quite careful about boycotts, because I don’t know if all other means have been exhausted,” Tynkkynen thinks.

He doesn’t think it’s fair if the real victims are the Finnish athletes who have been able to wait their entire careers to represent their country at the Olympics.

The participation of the President of the Republic in the Olympics can also be an important sign of recognition for many athletes. On the other hand, the event can also be an opportunity for the president to raise these issues, adds Tynkkynen.

“Hurry I’m going to come, but I consider this discussion important”, admits Tynkkynen about the schedule. The opening of the Olympic Games will be celebrated on Friday.

According to him, regardless of the sport, Russia strives to boost its position in international arenas, including in sports, and he hopes that it will remain the subject of critical attention.

Avoiding political issues is not possible in the world of sports, Tynkkynen estimates.

“[Venäläisten ja valkovenäläisten osallistumisen] blocking is of course a political decision. Equally, it is a political decision to let them participate.”