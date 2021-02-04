Lyubov Morekhodova, 79, lives alone on the shores of Lake Baikal, in southern Siberia. Since always, as soon as the frost freezes the waters, she puts on her skates to slide on the ice, as in Irkutsk. Her father made them for her from a saw and pieces of wood when she was little. “My skates are very useful to me. I need it for shopping. Or just for the pleasure of skating or to look for my cows“, she confides.



She continues: “Lake Baikal is the most beautiful in the world. It is pure, it is virgin nature. He is incomparable. Nothing touches my heart more than this lake.“The environment is beautiful, but also hostile. The winters are harsh. The thickness of the ice covering the lake can even reach over a meter. So, Lyoubov Morekhodova has to pierce this layer of ice to get water.