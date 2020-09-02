Russia The novitch, apparently used in Navalny’s poisoning, was developed in the Soviet Union as a weapon of mass destruction: “A drop is enough to kill an adult man,” says a Finnish expert

German doctors on Wednesday found evidence of a neurotoxin novice from Alexei Navalny’s body.

German government announced on Wednesday that it had confirmedthat the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi was poisoned with a substance belonging to the novicok neurotoxins.

At the same time, the German government demanded an explanation from the Russian leadership. I became the leader of the anti-corruption organization Ivan Ždanov blame Russia directly.

“Only the state can use the novice shock. There is no doubt about that, ”Ždanov wrote on Twitter.

But what is a novitok, and why do German and Navalny supporters point the finger at the Russian regime?

Navalnyi was transported to Germany for treatment after he had squat on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, Siberia. Relatives immediately suspected the poisoning, but Russian doctors who first treated Navalny claimed there was no evidence of it.

Now German doctors say they found them.

Novitch is a generic name for a number of neurotoxins. They have been developed in the chemical weapons development program of the same name in the Soviet Union from the 1970s until its collapse. The toxins were shrouded in mystery until they emerged two years ago when they were used as a Russian dual agent. Sergei Skripalin and his daughter Julia Skripalin in poisoning.

There is still little information available about Novitch. Professor, Director of the Chemical Weapons Convention Institute (Verifin) Paula Vannisen according to them, these are very potent toxins.

“They are considered as powerful poisons as VX nerve gases. A drop is enough to kill an adult man, ”Vanninen says.

In the cases of Skripal and Navalny, it has apparently been used in very small quantities, but according to Vanninen, it has been developed for military use, as a weapon of mass destruction.

Due to its properties, novice shock is difficult to detect with detectors. In addition, novitok poisons are built from apparently harmless components that only combine to create a poison.

“Sarin is like that too. That’s when toxins can be transported more easily. ”

Vanninen confirms that the toxins were developed in the Soviet Union, but there is no reason to guess who produces or uses the toxins today.

“Of course, I don’t know who would have developed or done it now. We are a laboratory that analyzes samples. ”

According to Vanninen, the existence of Novitšok poisons had been “whispered” since the creation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, but they were not officially added to the list of chemical weapons until after the Skripal poisoning incident. No new substances have ever been added to the list before.

“It was exceptional. Russia was involved in demanding a novice shock for the list. ”

Under an international agreement, countries can voluntarily notify the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons if they wish to manufacture chemical weapons. However, the organization does not disclose information about the announcements to the public.

Vanninen thinks that German scientists have discovered and identified the poison by separating it from the proteins to which it attaches. Novich toxins are known to be cholinesterase-inhibiting toxins.

German doctors had previously suspected some kind of cholinesterase inhibitor as the cause of Navalny’s symptoms.

You can read more about cholinesterase inhibitors in this HS story: What is known about the substance with which Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyi was apparently poisoned?

Novitšokien researcher involved in development work Vil Mirzajanov has reported on toxins in public for example The Washington Post in an article published in 1998.

Through the archives of the Internet, one can find what he has published through the Stimson Institute article. In the article, Mirzajanov lists six neurotoxins developed in different programs, some of which are derivatives of each other.