Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Russia The newspaper Novaya Gazeta suspects: The building used by the delivery in Moscow was chemically attacked

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta The building used by the delivery was chemically attacked on Monday, the magazine says on its website. According to the newspaper, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of the Interior and the Security Service FSB are present to investigate the case.

According to the newspaper’s editors, the building on the northeastern edge of downtown Moscow feels a “strong and persistent” odor of the chemical, apparently coming from around the building’s entrance. According to some, the smell is the same as that found in a 2017 magazine reporter Julia Latyninan after a gas shock to the car.

Novaya Gazeta, a critic of critical journalism, does not call itself an “opposition newspaper” because it does not consider itself working on behalf of any party or group. The most famous of the magazine’s murdered journalists was shot in 2006 Anna Politkovskaya.

The news is updated.

