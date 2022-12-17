European Union leaders last week agreed to provide 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in financing for Ukraine next year and have targeted Moscow with a ninth round of sanctions.

The measures blacklist nearly 200 additional people and ban investment in Russia’s mining industry, among other steps.

“The current package will have the same effect as all previous packages, exacerbating social and economic problems in the European Union itself,” Zakharova said in a statement.

And called on Brussels to cancel all restrictions that have a direct or indirect impact on Russian exports of grain and fertilizers.

The European Union countries had reached a ninth package of sanctions against Russia, targeting new banks and new officials, in addition to targeting Moscow’s ability to obtain drones.

The countries of the European Union, Britain and the United States and their allies have announced the imposition of numerous sanctions targeting various sectors of the Russian economy since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis last February.

The ninth package of sanctions against Russia affects dozens of entities and more than 100 individuals, according to Bloomberg.

The European Union has agreed to implement a ban preventing the sale of drone engines to Russia or to other countries that may supply them to Russia.

According to the Bloomberg report, the sanctions were expected to target the All-Russian Regional Development Bank, along with two other banks, in addition to media outlets, and to impose restrictions on the export of chemicals and technologies used for military purposes, in addition to 7 Russian governors due to allegations of kidnapping of children. From Ukraine, as well as sanctions against more than 100 people.