Russia | The Netherlands also urges its citizens to avoid mass gatherings in Moscow

March 8, 2024
Russia | The Netherlands also urges its citizens to avoid mass gatherings in Moscow

The US embassy in Russia issued a security warning on Thursday. The background is fear of possible attacks in large Russian cities.

of the United States The Russian Embassy advised its citizens to avoid attending large gatherings in the next 48 hours. The announcement was made on Thursday.

“The mission is following up on allegations that extremists have immediate plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, including concerts,” the US mission's website said.

A security warning from the United States was quoted on the website of the British Embassy in Russia.

The Netherlands has also warned its citizens to avoid mass events in Moscow during the weekend. Dutch public broadcasting company Nos reported on Friday that the Dutch embassy in Russia warned those in Moscow and other big cities about possible “attacks” at the weekend. The Dutch warning is based on the US warning.

Russian news agency Tass reports on Thursday that the Russian security service FSB had prevented an armed attack by the terrorist organization ISIS on a synagogue in Moscow.

According to the FSB, all those involved in the attack had been killed during the standoff because they used armed resistance.

It is not yet certain whether the warning from the US embassy was related to that incident.

