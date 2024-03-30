Capitals (agencies)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky must take into account the new geopolitical reality when talking about negotiations with Russia.

In response to Zelensky's statements about the possibility of negotiating with Russia, without regard to the 1991 borders, Peskov said: “The geopolitical reality has changed significantly since the start of the special military operation, and the borders of both Ukraine and Russia have changed,” she told Sputnik yesterday. .

Kiev had previously stated that the start of peace negotiations is impossible until Russian forces leave the territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders.

Zelensky said that Russia would be “ready for dialogue” if Ukraine was able to reach the 2022 borders, that is, before the start of the special military operation, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that discussions on the “peace plan” proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky were the focus of a meeting he held with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Kuleba met with Jaishankar, in the first visit of a high-ranking Ukrainian official to the South Asian country since the start of the Ukrainian crisis two years ago, which will continue for two days, according to what was reported by “Bloomberg.”

Kuleba added: “We paid special attention to the peace formula and the next steps on the path to its implementation,” referring to an initiative that requires a Russian withdrawal from all Ukrainian territories.

In December 2022, Zelensky proposed a 10-point plan to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and made diligent diplomatic efforts to present his plan to world leaders, led by US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In turn, Jaishankar said in a post on his account on the “X” platform that his meeting with Kuliba “focused on the ongoing crisis and its broader repercussions,” noting that they “exchanged views on various initiatives in this context,” and they also discussed means of increasing trade in a meeting between the two governments. .

Switzerland is working to host a global peace summit by the summer, and is seeking to form a broad coalition of countries to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as the Swiss Defense Minister said that “it is very likely that Russia will not participate in the first round of discussions.”

India, which has deep economic and political ties with Russia, is constantly pushing for dialogue and diplomacy to end the crisis, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone earlier this month, as New Delhi remained skeptical about the outcome of the peace summit without… Russia's participation.

Kuliba's visit to India comes at a time when Ukraine is going through the most difficult circumstances since the crisis began in 2022, with Russia controlling the front lines, and with Washington freezing its additional military support, due to divisions in Congress.

However, Kuliba expressed his confidence that Washington will reach an agreement to pass a new aid package, regardless of the results of the US presidential elections scheduled for next November.

help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that if Ukraine does not receive the military aid promised by the United States and is hampered by disagreements in Congress, its forces will have to retreat “in small steps.”

Zelensky added, “If American support does not exist, this means that we do not have air defenses, Patriot missiles, electronic warfare jamming devices, or 155-millimeter artillery rounds.”

He added, “This means that we will retreat. We will retreat, one step after another, in small steps.” He continued, “We are trying to find some way not to retreat.”