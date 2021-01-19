Russia The Navalny Foundation released a video of a billion-dollar palace to be built for Putin on the Black Sea

“Putin’s Versailles” has been built for fifteen years, with work still in progress due to extensive mold damage.

About hospital care An opposition politician who returned from Germany to Russia and was arrested at Moscow airport Alexei Navalnyin the research team posted a two-hour show on Youtube on Tuesday revelation video. It introduces the president To Vladimir Putin A stunning palace to be built on the shores of the Black Sea.

The total price of the long-built palace with all its buildings and furniture is estimated by the documentary at one hundred billion rubles, or just under 1.2 billion euros.

The video has been produced by Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation FBK and has been in preparation for a long time. Navalnyi has made plots for his documentary in Germany.

Also read: Court ordered Navalny to stay behind bars, Navalnyi urged Russians to demonstrate

Video documentary the data are based in part on a St. Petersburg businessman who fled Russia Sergei Kolesnikov revelations and he is also interviewed in the documentary. Kolesnikov gave the first information about the project ten years ago when Putin was the prime minister of Russia.

According to the documentary, the project, which began in 2005, has involved Putin’s closest circle of comrades. The main person in charge of the project has been Putin’s business partner Nikolai Shamalov, whose son Kirill was previously married to Putin’s daughter Katerinan with.

According to the document, funds for the construction of the palace have been raised from the beginning by transferring shares of the funds raised to the hospital equipment company to tax havens.

Palace is located on the Idopas peninsula on the shores of the Black Sea, near the town of Gelendzhik. The distance to Sochi is less than two hundred kilometers. According to the document, the area of ​​the main building is as much as 17,691 square meters, but a large variety of facilities have been built on the 68-hectare courtyard area, starting from the underground hockey stadium.

The entire area of ​​closely guarded land is 7,800 acres, as Putin said he wanted security and peace in his private palace. Movement in the sea area is prohibited within a nautical mile, ie within a radius of 1.8 kilometers from the headland, and the airspace of the area is closed.

FBK Foundation employees have managed to photograph the area with an airplane sent from an inflatable boat into the air. Pictures and floor plans have been obtained from the building workers. The furniture, on the other hand, has been mapped out, for example, by making scam calls to Italian value-added furniture manufacturers.

“Obviously, the president is not mentally healthy,” Navalnyi commented on the video. “Abundance and splendor are obsessions for him.”

Also read: HS Analysis: Navalvi’s arrest is full of strange features

In the documentary shows a satellite image from six years ago, with the main building already looking very finished. However, work in the area is still ongoing.

According to information received from the builders by FBK researchers, the delay is due to extensive mold damage during construction, which was exacerbated by an incorrectly made air conditioning system. According to the builders, the interior and structures have had to be dismantled and renewed for millions of euros.

The heavier-than-usual documentary is two hours long and the story begins with Putin’s KGB years in Drenden, where Navalnyi visits the video. In the documentary, Navalnyi compares the structures to Versailles and the area to Monaco and presents details such as the gilded double eagle of the gate, which is a copy of the gold eagle guarding the entrance to the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg.

The FBK has previously published revelations about the assets of Russian financiers, politicians and officials, but a new fact sheet has been compiled into a manifesto directed directly at Putin.