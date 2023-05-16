Russia | The National Guard is Putin’s last refuge

it is a group on top of a tank!

It is August 20, 1991. A coup attempt to restore the Soviet Union collapses when the president of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin gets on top of a tank to give a speech.

The man in the black suit observes the situation the longest. The man is Yeltsin’s bodyguard Viktor Zolotov.

Russian President Boris Yeltsin (center holding a paper) speaking on top of a tank in Moscow in August 1991. Bodyguard Viktor Zolotov in a black suit, top right.

Now, more than 30 years later, Zolotov, 69, is still securing the Russian president’s briefcase. In 1991, he was a lineman. Now Zolotov leads an army of 340,000 soldiers, the Russian National Guard. It’s the president Vladimir Putin in direct command.

Putin created National Guard in 2016. It clarified Russia’s rather convoluted security architecture in such a way that the president – ​​or at least Putin – got his own army.

In the event of a possible conflict, the National Guard is therefore under Putin’s command. Putin also has a bodyguard of a few thousand men, which was also led by Zolotov between 2000 and 2013.

In general, the National Guard refers to a force made up of volunteers that acts as an aid to the official armed forces. This is not what the Russian National Guard is at all. It was formed by reorganizing the forces of the Ministry of the Interior.

It now handles, among other things, the tasks of the Omon forces that acted as riot police. The National Guard is currently the body that pushes the protesters off the streets.

My own Putin needs an absolutely reliable man to lead his army.

Zolotov has been the commander and leader of the guard since the beginning. He is believed to be Putin’s closest inner circle, as evidenced by the trust that has lasted for decades.

The men met in the early 1990s when Zolotov was the mayor of St. Petersburg Anatoly Sobchak as a bodyguard. Zolotov and Putin are both judo enthusiasts and trained together.

Putin hired Zolotov as his bodyguard in 1999. He had advanced to become the head of the security service FSB and, starting in August, the Prime Minister of Russia. When Putin became president the following year, he appointed Zolotov to head the presidential secret service.

Putin and Zolotov share a background in the security forces. Zolotov joined the border troops of the Red Army in 1975. He advanced to the Ninth Department of the security service KGB, whose mission was to protect the highest-ranking members of the party.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with National Guard Commander Viktor Zolotov in the Kremlin in August 2022.

Zolotov seems to be doing his job faithfully, satisfied with his part. He doesn’t seem to have any political passions. And that’s exactly the kind of person Putin needs to maintain his power.

There are clearly no disagreements about the line. Putin would not have looked at a sarcastic human rights activist next to him. Zolotov is considered a hard-line representative among the security elite, or siloviki, and the National Guard has mercilessly suppressed even the slightest resistance.

Zolotov has mostly kept a low profile, and in Russia he wouldn’t be known at all without the famous and strange episode. In 2018, an opposition figure Alexei Navalny got Zolotov even more annoyed when Navalnyi revealed Zolotov’s real estate assets of hundreds of millions of rubles, i.e. several million euros.

“No one has really kicked your ass. I challenge you to a duel. I promise to make you a juicy steak in a couple of minutes,” Zolotov replied to Navalny on the National Guard’s YouTube channel in 2018.

The furious message, in which Zolotov also calls Navalny a “pug of the opposition”, also made Navalny more famous than before – until then, the regime had mostly tried to silence Navalny to death.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in April 2019. Next to Shoigu are FSB director Aleksandr Bortnikov and National Guard director Viktor Zolotov.

Last year, rumors were told by Zolotov and the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun of disagreements. Zolotov was even rumored to oust Shoigu, but the situation continued as before.

Zolotov is still like in the famous picture on top of the tank: In sight of everyone, but noticed by few. Even omniscient war bloggers almost completely ignore Zolotov.

National Guard soldiers also fight in Ukraine, although apparently less often on the front lines. In an interview with Ria Novosti, Zolotov said that the responsibility of the National Guard is to maintain order in the occupied territories.

“We are in direct contact with hostilities, namely reconnaissance, searches and ambushes. We are trying to prevent enemy sabotage, intelligence and terrorism, we are looking for weapons caches and clearing mines,” Zolotov said.

Viktor Zolotov photographed in the Kremlin in June 2018.

Putin’s inner circle is naturally rewarded generously. In addition to Navalny’s revelations, the former oligarch and Putin opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky founded by Dossier Center has told about Zolotov’s luxury trips on private planes with his young companions.

Zolotov also gets rich with the favorable food supply contracts obtained by the National Guard.

But The Zolotovs are not offended.

Investigative journalist from St. Petersburg Dmitry Zapolsky accused Zolotov of involvement in several high-level assassinations.

The most interesting of them is that Zolotov would be involved with his former business partner Roman Tsepovin to murder in 2004 and Alexander Litvinenko murder two years later. Litvinenko was a former KGB agent who was murdered in London with radioactive polonium in 2006.

According to Zapolsky’s claims, Tsepov’s murder could have been practice for the use of polonium.

Zolotov and Tsepov founded the security service Baltic Escort in St. Petersburg in 1992. Tsepov moved at least on the edge of the underworld, if not as an unofficial link between criminals and the administration.

After drinking the tea, Tsepov developed symptoms that matched Litvinenko’s symptoms. No evidence has been presented.