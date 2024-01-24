Russia | The national anthem wakes up the imprisoned Navalny every morning at five – after that Putin's favorite artist roars from the loudspeakers

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalnyi revealed what kind of music he and other prisoners of the penal colony are woken up with.

Which at five o'clock in the morning, the Russian national anthem echoes from loud speakers.

It is supposed to wake up the prisoners of the Russian penal colony IK-3. Until the end of last year, the leader of the opposition has also been among them Alexei Navalny.

After the national anthem, he and the other prisoners have to listen to another song. It is the Russian Pop singer Shaman's paragraph And Russian.

“Ja russki” translates into Finnish as “I'm Russian”. The song also begins with these words.

Navalny revealed the prison colony's morning playlist message service in X on Tuesday.

It still doesn't seem to bother him any more to hum Shaman's patriotic song every morning.

Navalnyi says in X that he knew Shaman was the president of Russia Vladimir Putin favorite singer, and that And Russian is the theme song of the 32-year-old singer. However, before coming to the penal colony IK-3, he had never had the opportunity to listen to the song in question.

“Shaman came to the stage when I was already in prison. So I couldn't see him and I couldn't listen to his music,” Navalnyi writes through his lawyer.

“Of course I was interested to hear And Russian, but how would it have worked out in prison? Then I was transferred to Jamal district. And here the song plays every day right after the Russian national anthem.”

Things could therefore be worse. Popular music has sometimes been shouted in prisons purely with the intention of harming.

The United States for example tortured prisoners the metal band Metallica Enter Sandman – song at the infamous Guantánamo Bay prison camp in Cuba.

In fact And Russian is hardly called to the sheer joy of Navalny and other prisoners in the penal colony IK-3. With the war in Ukraine, Shaman has become a kind of messenger of warlike patriotism in Russia.

Shaman for example released his second popular song We answer (in Finnish “Noustuan upäm”) video service on YouTube on the same day that Russia launched its full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“The song was written to honor the victims of the Second World War, but it fits perfectly with the atmosphere of the war in Ukraine”, the song was characterized In HS's Letters from Russia series last April.

And in Russian Shaman, on the other hand, sings that the Russians cannot “break”, that they will always go “to the end”, carrying the blood of their fathers with them.

“I am Russian, despite the world's opposition. I'm Russian”, its chorus goes.

In his concerts, Shaman often appears in a leather jacket with a Russian flag on his arm.

Shaman in his Moscow concert with the Russian flag on his sleeve in mid-March.

Navalny seems to be amused by the choice of songs of the penal colony IK-3.

He says that he finds it ironic that extreme nationalist pop songs are played to him most obviously “in the spirit of teaching”. Earlier, in its propaganda, Russia accused him of participating in the annual marches of Russian nationalists.

“Honestly, I'm still not sure I've understood exactly what post-irony and meta-irony are. But if this is not either of those, then what is this?” he pondered on the messaging service X.

Navalny was transferred to the penal colony IK3 in December. Before this, he was placed outside the Vladimir region in the prison colony IK-6.

The IK3 penal colony, located in the Yamal Nenets Autonomous District in the urban area of ​​Harpi, was established in the 1960s as part of the Soviet gulag prison camp system.

In December, the human rights organization Memorial estimated that Navalny's placement in Harpi could be a means of pressure, as the conditions in the region are quite harsh.

In winter, the area experiences severe frosts and fog. In the summer, there are mosquitoes and gnats, which the prisoners are not allowed to drive away, even with a fan