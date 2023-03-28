Russia | The Moomins leave Russia

According to the Russian media, the Finnish company Moomin Characters, which manages the Moomin rights, will not grant new licenses to Russia and will not continue the old ones.

in Moscow has been canceled for this one Children’s event “Moomin Spring Festival” planned for the week. It was to be held in Afimall City, one of the largest shopping centers in the Russian capital.

The festival planned for the schoolchildren’s winter vacation could not be realized because the Finnish Moomin Characters has refused to grant new Moomin licenses to Russia and to continue the ones already granted, Russian media say.

Decision is due not only to the sanctions imposed on Russia due to its war of aggression in Ukraine, but also to the company’s own policies.

According to Russian media reports, the Moomins created it Tove Jansson’s the heirs have banned the use of Moomin figures in Russia. The matter was reported by, among others, a Russian online publication Vpost mediaaccording to which the matter has been confirmed to it by a representative of the Moomin Characters company.

Moomin Characters Oy Ltd, registered in Finland, is responsible for the trademark management and licenses of Moomin products. According to Vpost-media, an employee of the Brand4rent office, which manages the interests of Moomin Characters in Russia, confirmed to it that the granting of new Moomin licenses in Russia will be suspended “due to world events”.

The escape of the Moomins to Russia is also reported by numerous other Russian media such as Tass and those working from Europe Novaya Gazeta Europa and Medusa.

Tove The Moomin characters created by Jansson are popular all over the world. The Moomin books have been translated into more than 50 languages, including Russian, and the animated series about the Moomins’ adventures has been shown in more than 120 countries.