Tatarstan, Ingria. Kalmykia, Baltia, Bashkortostan, Karelia, Erzyan Mastor, Circassia, Komi, Dagestan, Urals, Kuban, Udmurzia, Terre Nere, Don, Moscovite Republic, Pomorie, Chuvashia, Smalandia. Caucasian Confederation, Volga: some of these toponyms exist, as autonomous republics of the Russian Federation, others are today simple geographical definitions or are all to be invented. The “deconstruction” of Russia, as the participants in the Forum of Free Peoples call it, begins with a map that looks like a videogame on the construction of virtual civilizations, but who has met in Prague to talk about a “post-Russian” space he says it’s just a track to discuss. The important thing is the goal, which the Bashkir activist Ruslan Gabbasov formulates with unprecedented clarity: “The collapse of the empire is inevitable, Russia cannot remain in its current form.”

Vladimir Putin’s nightmare, convinced that he has avoided the end of Russia, begins to come true. His old enemies presented themselves in Prague, from the former Chechen Prime Minister Akhmet Zakaev, the last survivor of the first draft of the independentists of Grozny, exiled in London, to the historical Russian dissidents like Ilya Ponomaryov, to Belarusian opponents, Lithuanian politicians and Ukrainian deputies, who came to help emissaries from various Russian regions formulate a political platform. Kiev follows the process closely, and inspires it: the secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council Oleksiy Danilov has promised that the war will lead to “decolonization” and Russia will have to restore freedom to the peoples “whose history had also been taken away” . And as Goliath falters, so many Davids in what French President Emmanuel Macron has just called “one of the last colonial empires” begin to dream of the impossible.

Looking at the map, it actually seems political fiction: even many of the 26 ethnic autonomous republics and districts are actually Russian-majority, and 80% of the population identifies with the dominant nation, in Russian territories. But in the project of the Forum of Free Peoples there are both ethnic minorities and regional realities: Pavel Mezerin, coordinator of Free Ingria (ie the Petersburg region) argues that «the Russians of Kuban, Siberia and the Far East are completely different Russians, with indifferent political and economic aspirations ». And so even historical territories such as Pskov and Smolensk begin to think about seceding, sometimes building unlikely identities such as “Smalandia”, founded by alleged Swedish ancestors.

The war to rebuild the empire has rekindled the fuse of its disintegration. The Kremlin sent ethnic minorities to Ukraine: a Buryat is 275 times more likely to die on the front than a Muscovite, for the tyvinis this ratio rises to 350 to one, with compensation to the fallen being a third of those in the capital .

The result is that the Buryats have gone from being the nation most killed on the Ukrainian camps to the nation at the top of the rankings of defections from the barracks. Aleksandra Garmazhapova of the Free Buryatia foundation, which assists fleeing soldiers, says that many young people say they “do not want to go to die to impose that” Russian world “where they do not rent us houses and do not let us enter the premises”. The Soviet melting pot has given way to almost official racism, and Putin has inscribed the Russian people in the Constitution as a “formative state”, establishing a supremacist hierarchy in a country that has 193 ethnic groups, who no longer want to settle for a place in the museum of folklore and some university fees. Gillian Tett of the Financial Times writes that among the representatives of minorities “the discourse is becoming radicalized”, and instead of recognizing themselves in the great Russia that “brought civilization”, many denounce “colonialism and imperialism, ethnic and racial discrimination”.

They may seem marginal phenomena, but anyone who has seen the collapse of the Soviet Union knows how quickly national identities that seemed dissolved in Russification have come back to life in a few months. After all, Boris Yeltsin came to power in 1991 – destroying the USSR in the process – at the cry of “take all the sovereignty you can digest”, addressed to the autonomies. A slogan that led to two wars in Chechnya and a long tug-of-war with Tatarstan, and became Putin’s nightmare, who today has forbidden the leaders of the Federation’s autonomies even to call themselves “presidents”. A humiliation that could be suffered, in exchange for tax privileges or concessions to the local clan, but which when the Kremlin begins to falter can accelerate a centrifugal flight. After all, even the USSR collapsed when the local communist nomenclature decided – like the first Ukrainian president Leonid Kravchuk, former secretary of the ideology of the Communist party – to ride the tiger of national movements, preferring to govern a new country rather than end up under the rubble of the old one.

The same bet now threatens the solidity of the Federation, with a considerable stake: a large part of the immense wealth in the Russian subsoil can be found in the native territories of yakuzi, nenzy and khakasi. Names that seem to have come out of the Iron Throne, but are not just “inventions of Leninist national politics”, as Putin dubbed them, they are real peoples, with a past of submission and resistance, and a desire to emerge in the global world fueled by anger which no one has paid attention to. Like that of the Ingush, from whom Putin took territories to make a gift to the Chechen leader Kadyrov, or the karely, whose grandparents were annexed by Stalin after the war against Finland, or the Hanseatic Novgorod, or the Ottoman Caucasus. The fault lines of history are often longer than they seem, and by claiming “property rights” that sink over the centuries, Putinism could discover that it is throwing stones at a glass house.