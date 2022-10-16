Russia | The men mobilized by Russia are already coming back in coffins, the criticism of the relatives is growing

The local authorities receive harsh criticism, but the war itself or President Putin’s decisions are not questioned.

to Russia has started to return the bodies of soldiers sent to the front just a couple of weeks after their departure. Relatives accuse the authorities of sending soldiers to die inadequately equipped and untrained.

Newspaper The Moscow Times reports from a St. Petersburg jurist Andrei Nikoforovwho died in Ukraine less than two weeks after leaving.

According to the St. Petersburg Bar Association, Nikoforov started training on September 25 and died on October 7 in Ukraine near Lysitchansk. He was reportedly one of the first mobilized soldiers to die on the front.

After that bodies have started to come in at an accelerating pace.

The next day, October 8th, three soldiers mobilized from Krasnoyarsk in Siberia died in Ukraine. They died exactly ten days after they left.

On Thursday, it was reported about the death of five soldiers who left the Chelyabinsk region. Governor of Chelyabinsk Alexei Teksler posted his condolences, but received angry comments in response.

“Would Teksler perhaps like to check why the boys ended up on the front line in just a week and died without receiving training and necessary supplies?” one woman responded on Vkontakte.

The names of those who fell in Chelyabinsk have not been published, which has increased the worries of relatives. The relatives say that they have not heard from their loved ones since the third day of October.

Propaganda has made an impression. Relatives often don’t question the business proposal as such, let alone the president Vladimir Putin decisions, but the fact that soldiers have been taken to the front so quickly and with little training.

The troops were promised proper training at the start of mobilization. Most often we talk about days rather than months.

Putin claimed on Friday that all those mobilized will be given 5-10 days of basic training and another 5-10 days at the front in their own unit, so a total of at least ten days of training.

The claim is not true based on the fact that soldiers die less than two weeks after they leave.

At least half a million men have been mobilized or fled the country since the launch of the movement was announced on September 21.

President Putin announced on Friday that the motion has reached its goal and will be suspended within two weeks. According to Putin, 16,000 mobilized men are already fighting in Ukraine, and a total of 200,000 men have been called up for service.

According to the research institute ISW, rather, the business launch takes so many resources that it has to be stopped. In Russia, the usual invitations also begin. However, conscripts have not been sent to the front so far.

In connection with mobilizations, there have also been suicides and deaths caused by unskilled handling of weapons.