Russia | The memorial to Finns who fell in the war disappeared from Käkisalmi

Monuments of Finns and Poles have been hard hit in different parts of Russia.

Kakisalmi i.e. the monument to the fallen Finnish soldiers erected in today’s Priozersk has mysteriously disappeared from its pedestal.

The names of 130 Käkisalmi soldiers who fell in the Winter and Continuation War were engraved on the memorial erected four years ago. He was the first to tell about it in Finland Evening News.

The disappearance of the monument was reported for the first time already last Thursday, when local residents wrote about it on social media. St. Petersburg news website Fontanka reported the disappearance of the monument on Saturday. The memorial was erected in 2019 at the initiative of the Pro Kexholm association.

St. Petersburg mathematician and Karelia history enthusiast Valery Fedotov published on Saturday in his blog post The director of Käkisalmi administrative district Alexander Soklakov the answer to the citizen’s question about the fate of the monument. According to Soklakov, the administration has no information about the fate of the monument and it is up to the judicial authorities to investigate the matter.

At the same time, Fedotov published the deputy director of the administrative district Aleksandra Polyanskaya the shepherd’s letter he had previously sent to his colleagues. In it, Poljanskaja says that the St. Petersburg office of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is asking local authorities to map “memorials related to state actors of unfriendly countries” and to find out their legal basis.

In Käkisalmi there is also another memorial to the fallen Finnish heroes, erected in 1996, which is located in the Lutheran church cemetery. On Monday, this older memorial was still in place and in good condition.

105 Finnish heroes have been buried in the Käkisalmi Lutheran Church cemetery. The memorial by the church was still in place on Monday.

Finland lost Käkisalmi to the Soviet Union in both the winter and continuation wars. Before that, the city belonged to independent Finland and during autonomy to the Grand Duchy of Finland. Before that, Käkisalmi, or Kexholm in Swedish, was part of so-called Old Finland for a century, which Russia had conquered from Sweden in the Great Northern War.

Käkisalmi’s lost monument is not the first Finns in Russia to face hardships. In January, the monument to Finnish heroes who died in Koivisto, or present-day Primorski, was destroyed by the decision of the Vyborg city court as an “unauthorized construction”.

Finns in addition, Polish monuments have also been in Russia. In July, the monument to the Polish victims of Stalin’s persecution disappeared from the Levashovsky cemetery on the northwestern outskirts of St. Petersburg. Told about it Radio Svoboda.

The monument to the deported Poles from Yakutsk, the capital of the Sakha Republic, or Yakutia, is a missing news site Medusa gradually. First the fence of the monument was lost, then in June the name plates and finally the granite memorial stones.