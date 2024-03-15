According to the doping bosses, the amount of drugs administered to Kamila Valieva between the ages of 13 and 15 is not normal.

Ice skater For Kamila Valieva17, was prescribed a huge amount of medicine, reports The Times.

The Russian figure skater was caught using doping before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. He was 15 years old at the time.

In the sample given by Valieva in December 2021, trimetazidine, used as a heart medicine, was found.

In January of this year, Valieva received a four-year ban from the sport's international court of appeals, Cas.

Cas' decision in January revealed that Valieva's doctors had prescribed her as many as 56 different drugs in the two years before the Beijing Olympics. Valiyeva was 13–15 years old in those years.

For pre-teens the long list of prescribed medications included several amino acid combinations, painkillers and vitamins.

There were also cardiac drugs on the list, which are not prohibited according to doping regulations, but have performance-enhancing effects.

The three Russian doctors who gave the report to Cas claimed that Valieva suffered from heart problems.

CEO of Wada Olivier Niggli didn't buy this explanation.

“If a 14-year-old has heart problems, he should do something completely different than elite sports. This is not normal,” Niggli told the Times.

Valieva (right) sat next to Vladimir Putin at the opening of the Russian sports event in February.

Harley Street also prescribed Ecdysterone, which is a steroid hormone, to the young skater. According to research, the drug improves physical performance.

According to the Times, some researchers have demanded the international anti-doping organization Wada to add Ecdysterone to the list of prohibited substances.

US anti-doping boss Travis Tygart told the Times that he felt sympathy for the young skater.

“The persons responsible for his care and well-being must be held accountable if the rules have been broken or if he has otherwise been misled. A good time after all, how many substances could have been given to him. This is absolutely sick,” Tygart said.