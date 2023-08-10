Russia | The map shows the recent attacks in the Moscow region – this is what is known about them

Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were closed in the early hours of the morning. Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow are starting to become continuous.

Explosively a fire raged on Thursday morning in the vicinity of Domodedovo International Airport, south of Moscow.

The authorities said that the 1,000-square-meter car repair shop was on fire during the night, and local residents reported explosions before the fire started. The Russian media and social media channels are reporting on it.

Russian Ministry of Defence said early in the morning, while the fire was still raging, that Moscow’s air defense would have repelled two drones in the airspace of the Moscow region surrounding the capital. According to the ministry, the planes were on their way to the city.

“The prevented terrorist attack did not cause material damage or injuries,” the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Domodedovo airport and the western Vnukovo airport both announced at night the suspension of all air traffic for two and a half hours. The fields quieted down before three in the morning and air traffic on the fields returned to normal at 5:15 in the morning.

Telegram channel Baza reported early in the morning that the air defense system had been activated on the Vnukovo field.

Vnukovo and Domodedovo, along with the Sheremetyevo airport in the direction of Finland, are the largest international airports in Moscow. According to the airport authorities, night flights were diverted to other airports, according to the Russian media, also to St. Petersburg.

Come on the building that caught fire, claimed to be a car repair shop, is located in the village of Konstantinovi, ten kilometers northeast of the Domodedovo field.

Ten kilometers further northeast of Konstantinov is Zhukovsky Airport, which has served as a backup airport for three large airports and has also been used by the Russian Air Force.

Zhukovsky Field, formerly known as Ramenskoye Field, has an illustrious past as a base for the Soviet Air Force, the Space Administration and the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

During the Soviet era, extensive and secret research was carried out at the field, which was established during the Second World War. That’s why the field still has the longest runway in Moscow, measuring 4.6 kilometers.

On Thursday, there were strong doubts in the public that the fire in Konstantinov was caused by the drone strikes. Suspicions were confirmed by Wednesday’s series of events, which were very similar to Thursday’s drone attack and subsequent fire.

The armed forces announced on Wednesday morning that they had repelled two drones on the outskirts of Moscow. Right after this, among other things, he served in the armed forces the optical factory exploded In Sergiyev Posad, 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

Rescue workers in the area of ​​the optics factory in Sergiyev Posad after the explosion on Wednesday.

According to Thursday’s information, the explosion at the optics factory caused the death of one person, and eight others were missing. Sixty were injured, some of them were serious. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

There was no information on the possible victims of the Konstantinovi fire on Thursday morning.

Anything no evidence has been presented as to the causes of the explosion at the optics factory and the fire at the car repair shop. What is clear, however, is that Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and its surroundings have increased rapidly since July.

Russia has blamed Ukraine for the attacks all along. Ukraine has barely commented on the attacks.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi however, said in his review on the website of the presidential administration the other Sunday that “war is gradually returning to Russian soil, and this is an inevitable, natural and just process”.

Zelenskyi made his statement after the airplane had hit a skyscraper in the center of Moscow and caused an apartment fire. Earlier that day, the Russian armed forces had claimed to have shot down three Ukrainian drones.

“ Ukrainian military intelligence has allegedly developed three new drones

Newspaper of The New York Times according to the report, Wednesday’s drone strike was the twelfth in a row in three weeks. Thursday’s allegedly shot down drones were already the 13th incident since mid-July.

Ukraine began its drone strikes on Russian soil in December, when it managed to strike twice to the Engels military base To the Volga more than 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. After the attacks, Russia was forced to move its strategic bombers out of the field.

At that time, Ukraine was suspected of using an explosive aircraft developed from the old Soviet Tu-141 Striž reconnaissance aircraft. This Tupolev device is a 14-meter-long rig that was already considered a clumsy device in the 1970s.

Ukraine started next a series of drone strikes near its own eastern border. Military targets and fuel tanks were destroyed starting from Vapu in Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Krasnodar and elsewhere in western Russia.

Judging by the strikes, Ukraine had acquired something much smarter than the Tu-141 Striž.

from Moscow became the target of airplane attacks at the same time. Two airplanes, apparently equipped with a small explosive load, crashed into the Kremlin’s senate building, i.e., in practice, the president Vladimir Putin on the roof of the study in the morning on May 3rd.

At the time, it was suspected that the drones were small commercial devices and that they had been launched from somewhere near the center of Moscow. More drone attacks came to Moscow at the end of May, Russia claimed to have repelled all of them.

Published by The New York Times the other week of the article according to this, explosive drones could have been used in these attacks, which would have been sent on their way from Ukrainian soil.

According to the newspaper, Ukrainian military intelligence has developed three new drones. The 3.7-meter long UJ-22, developed by the Ukrjet company, has been put into use for the first time, and it can carry explosives and grenades 800 kilometers away.

A Bober airplane of approximately the same size (Majava in Finnish) is said to have been introduced this year. The name, technical details and photos of the third model are unknown.